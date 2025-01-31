“King of Kpop”— Fans react as BTS’ j-hope’s ‘On The Street’ stage at Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025 becomes the most-viewed on France TV’s Instagram

BTS j-hope's solo performance of his song On the Street at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025 garnered over 14.8 million views on Instagram (at the time of this writing), becoming the most-viewed act from the event on FranceTV's Instagram. The performance was uploaded on the social media platform after a live broadcast on television.

ARMYs (BTS Fandom) were quick to pick up on this feat achieved by their favorite artist and took to social media to express their delight. From happiness to pride, the fans displayed a range of emotions in their response to j-hope's act being the most viewed from the event.

One X user wrote:

"king of KPop Jhope."

"The impact that J Hope has, let's imagine when they are the seven in a presentation it will explode I'm sure, J Hope looked like a concert of only him, I'm waiting for the tour since the King is back and there are more kings to come," a fan wrote.

"hes the main event," another fan commented.

"Do u see his POWER!!! Mic drop!!!" came a response.

In addition to On the Street, j-hope also performed Mic Drop and More accompanied by an orchestra. He was one of the four K-pop acts at the event along with G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Rose, and popular figures like John Legend, Katy Perry, Aya Nakamura, and others.

"He was truly the main centre of the event.... Devour the whole stage alone," one X user wrote.

"One watch is never enough; I’m hooked watching it on loop. It’s the hobipower—nobody performs like him," another user replied.

"j-hope impact,THE MAIN CHARACTER," one fan wrote.

BTS member j-hope's activities in 2025 so far

j-hope attended Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall-Winter showcase earlier last week during Paris Fashion Week. During the event, he also dropped a surprise collaboration song, LV Bag, with rapper Don Toliver. The BTS member, who has sported the French brand's outfits and accessories several times, was also crowned the brand's 'House Ambassador' in 2023.

Following his fashion week appearance, the Chicken Noodle Soup hitmaker made waves with his performance at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris. His meeting with the French President and First Lady also went viral.

The BTS member will kick off his Hope on the Stage world tour, beginning with a maiden show in his home country on February 28. After that, he will travel across North America and Asia, finally wrapping up the concert tour on June 1, 2025. He has also teased new music slated to release in March 2025; further details are awaited on the same.

