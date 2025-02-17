“Nobody does it like Kim Taehyung”- Fans celebrate as the BTS member’s ‘What’s Your Fantasy’ dance challenge surpasses 74.5 million views

On February 17, 2025, Star News reported that BTS' Taehyung and choreographer Lee Jung's "What's Your Fantasy" dance cover has amassed over 74.5 million views on Instagram. Interestingly, the full video was shared on Lee Jung’s account rather than on Taehyung’s personal page. The BTS star only uploaded a short clip showing the moments just before he started dancing.

The full video quickly went viral, racking up 22 million views in just 8 hours, 50 million in two days, and 60 million in nine days. By February 16, the video had surpassed 74.5 million views and garnered 6.6 million likes. Fans continue to revisit and react to the viral dance cover. One fan wrote on X:

"Nobody does it like Kim Taehyung, ladies and gentlemen! Not only does he have mastery of performance art, but the insane impact every time Tae blesses us with his dance is immeasurable, unparalleled!"

More fans continued to praise the idol's dance skills.

“Top dance challenges by our charismatic Kim Taehyung...so different and so special,” a fan said.

“I can never get enough of this Man Dancing. It’s just something about the way V moves.” A fan commented.

“I love watch Taehyung’s dance , his swag and style is so captivating for me.” A fan expressed.

More fans continued to shower V with appreciation, with one calling him the "Dance god."

“V is a great dancer and his moves are the best,” a fan wrote.

“Dance god regardless of genre.” A fan coined.

“V: KING OF THE DANCE, VOICE, PERFORMANCE! ARTIST,” a fan exclaimed.

Taehyung's dance challenges gain the limelight again

On November 28, 2024, while still serving in the military, Taehyung surprised fans by sharing an unexpected video on Instagram. The video, captioned “Really, the last one,” featured him in a practice session with acclaimed dancer Lee Jung, best known for her standout performances on Street Woman Fighter. Lee Jung, a hip-hop specialist admired for her powerful moves, proved to be an ideal partner for this routine.

Set to rapper Ludacris’s track What’s Your Fantasy, V delivered a dynamic krump routine filled with chest pops, and arm swings, all delivered with a burst of energy. Notably, before launching into his routine, he had covered his face to ensure that viewers focused solely on his movements.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok as well as on Instagram, sparking a wave of enthusiasm among fans who began recreating not only the choreography but also his signature gesture of covering his face while dancing.

His dance videos have a proven track record of generating massive online reactions. His participation in the NewJeans' Hype Boy challenge, for example, amassed over 113 million views, 16.1 million likes, and nearly 180,000 comments, with fans praising his moves. In contrast, his Smoke Challenge performance, which he delivered alongside his friends Bada Lee and Gof (both 1995-liners like him), offered a starkly different, more intense display of his dancing prowess.

Additionally, Taehyung has drawn attention for his notably muscular physique during his military service, as showcased in the What’s Your Fantasy video. His defined muscles, accentuated by his sleeveless outfit, reflected his military discipline.

With each new release, fans eagerly await more dance challenges from the BTS star, excited to see how he continues to push the boundaries through his dance.

