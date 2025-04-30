From BTS' ARMY to Stray Kids' STAY: 10 K-pop fandom names and their unique meanings

In K-pop, official fan club names are an art unto themselves—carefully chosen monikers that symbolize the special bond between idols and their supporters. Often unveiled with much fanfare, these names reflect a group’s identity or message. They’re also celebrated by fans (for example, Stray Kids marks August 1 each year as “STAY Day” with special releases).

K-pop fandoms often carry names rich in symbolism, reflecting both the artists’ identities and the special bond they share with their supporters. From BTS’ globally recognized ARMY to LE SSERAFIM’s emotionally resonant Fearnots, each K-pop fandom name encapsulates a unique message—whether it’s unity, growth, or unwavering support.

All these K-pop fandom names demonstrate how K-pop emphasizes the artist-fan relationship. The names are never arbitrary; they are often derived from the group’s concept or lyrics and are embraced in fan culture (lightsticks, fan chants, anniversary events).

From ENGENE to Shawols: 10 K-pop fandom names and their abstract symbolism

For each K-pop group—from veterans like BIGBANG and Girls’ Generation to newcomers like LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN, and Stray Kids—the fandom name signifies a promise of loyalty and unity. Through these shared symbols, K-pop idols and their supporters affirm a partnership that goes well beyond music, with fans playing a celebrated role in every comeback, concert, and milestone in between.

Understanding what each name means has become a rite of passage for fans and a point of pride in the fandom. Below, we explore the official explanations behind ten of the biggest K-pop fandom names, as revealed by the groups or reputable media sources.

Here are ten iconic K-pop fandom names, their origins, and their literal meanings:

1) ARMY — BTS fandom

BTS, the global supergroup, famously calls their fans ARMY, which stands for “Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.” This acronym ties directly to BTS’ own name, Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts), and carries the idea that BTS and ARMY protect youth from life’s “bullets.”

The meaning was announced in 2013 when the group officially named their fandom. In effect, ARMY is framed as the dedicated guardians and “representatives” of young people. Beyond the acronym, fans often note that the word “army” also symbolizes their loyalty and collective strength behind the band.

BTS' fandom name explained. (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

2) STAY — Stray Kids fandom

Stray Kids’ fans are called STAY—a clever play on the group’s own name. Announced on August 1, 2018, STAY implies that the group and their followers will always stay together. In other words, there is “no reason to stray” (the ‘R’ is dropped from “Stray”) because the fans will stay devoted.

The importance of this bond is underscored by Stray Kids’ own celebration of it—for example, the group routinely releases new music on the anniversary of their STAY reveal and even calls the week around that date “STAYweeK.”

Stray Kids' fandom name explained. (Image via X/@Stray_Kids)

3) EXO-L — EXO fandom

For the boy band EXO, the fandom name EXO-L carries a straightforward meaning: the “L” stands for love. Officially announced in 2014, EXO-L emphasizes that love connects the group to their fans.

In one explanation, SM Entertainment noted that “L is between K and M” in the alphabet, symbolizing that EXO-L (the fans) are always surrounded and protected by EXO-K and EXO-M (the group’s two sub-units). In short, the fans are literally the love that bridges and holds together all of EXO.

EXO's fandom name explained. (Image via X/@weareoneEXO)

4) BLINK — BLACKPINK fandom

BLACKPINK’s fandom, “BLINK,” is a portmanteau of “bl/ack” and “p/ink,” representing the idea that fans always start and end with BLACKPINK, much like a blink of an eye.

Officially announced on January 17, 2017, the naming aligns with the group’s dual concepts—edgy “black” and vibrant “pink”—highlighting how BLINK members mirror both facets of the group.

BLACKPINK's fandom name explained. (Image via X/@BLACKPINK)

5) BRIIZE — RIIZE fandom

At their debut showcase on September 4, 2023, RIIZE initially introduced their fandom as “SUNZ,” but after fan feedback regarding unintended connotations, SM Entertainment officially renamed it BRIIZE on September 6, 2023.

BRIIZE, derived from “breeze,” represents supporters who accompany and uplift the group like a gentle wind, helping RIIZE soar.

RIIZE's fandom name explained. (Image via X/@RIIZE_official)

6) Fearnots — LE SSERAFIM fandom

Among newer groups, LE SSERAFIM (debut 2022) has fans called “Fearnots.” In an official announcement, the agency explained that FEARNOT—a homonym of the Korean word 피어나 (“bloom”)—carries multiple layers of meaning. It symbolizes marching forward fearlessly and together.

In other words, the fandom name ties back to the group’s motto (“I’M FEARLESS”) and suggests that with no fear, both artists and fans grow and flourish like flowers.

LE SSERAFIM's fandom name explained. (Image via X/@le_sserafim)

7) CARAT — SEVENTEEN fandom

SEVENTEEN’s affectionate fan name, CARAT, has a gem-like meaning. Pre-debut, the members released a song called Shining Diamond, and they later declared their fans the carats of that gemstone. Officially adopted on February 14, 2016.

A carat is the unit of measure for a diamond’s weight, and this comparison implies that fans are the precious weight (value), making SEVENTEEN sparkle. The fandom name also depicts that CARAT + SEVENTEEN equals 18 Carat, a testament to the gemstone or gold's purity. In this case, it means the fans' love for SEVENTEEN is as pure as a real gemstone.

SEVENTEEN's fandom name explained. (Image via X/@pledis_17)

8) Shawol — SHINee fandom

The veteran group SHINee chose the fandom name Shawol, a portmanteau of SHINee + World. In the official backstory, putting “SHINee” and “world” together yields Shawol, meaning simply that Shawols are SHINee’s world.

This name (announced in 2008) conveys that fans literally are the world around the group—their entire sphere. Over more than 15 years, Shawols have taken the label to heart as a statement of mutual dedication.

SHINee's fandom name explained. (Image via X/@SHINee)

9) SONE — Girls’ Generation (SNSD)

Girls’ Generation (SNSD) fans are known as SONE (pronounced “so-won,” which is also Korean for “wish”). The group’s name, So Nyuh Shi Dae, can be loosely rendered in English as “Girl Generation,” but in Korean, SoNyuh starts with “So” and ShiDae (“Generation”) can suggest the letter “G,” so the stylized spelling S♡NE evokes “So One,” i.e., “Girls’ Generation and their fans are one.”

While SM Entertainment’s exact explanation has varied, long-time SONEs say it encompasses ideas like “Girls’ Generation and fans are one” and that the fans wish (so-won) to always be together with the girls.

Girls' Generation aka SNSD's fandom name explained. (Image via X/@GirlsGeneration)

10) ENGENE — ENHYPEN fandom

“ENGENE” was selected from fan suggestions to convey two meanings: fans are the “engines” that drive ENHYPEN forward, and by combining “EN” and “GENE,” the name highlights shared DNA and mutual growth between the group and their supporters.

This dual interpretation reinforces the idea that ENGENE and ENHYPEN evolve together as one entity. The fandom name was officially announced on October 9, 2020.

ENHYPEN's fandom name explained. (Image via X/@ENHYPEN)

Through these ten fandom names, K-pop acts showcase their creativity and intentionality, forging deeper connections with global audiences. Each moniker offers insight into the artist-fan dynamic—whether it’s empowerment, unity, or mutual growth—underscoring how fandom identities have become an integral part of the K-pop phenomenon.

