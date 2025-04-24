“Stating facts” — Fans react as Hoshi and Woozi reveal how SEVENTEEN’s success saved PLEDIS Entertainment from reported bankruptcy

On April 24, 2025, in a new episode of Sana's Fridge Interview, Hoshi and Woozi of SEVENTEEN shared that the group helped PLEDIS Entertainment get back on track after it had financial difficulties. They revealed how SEVENTEEN's popularity saved PLEDIS from going bankrupt. Seventeen debuted on May 26, 2015, with a one-hour live showcase televised by MBC.

Woozi recalled how the company couldn't afford a pickup service for the band members due to the financial crisis. The K-pop idol and songwriter mentioned that the "company would’ve gone under" if SEVENTEEN failed ot succeed as a K-pop band.

"[When we first debuted] we didn’t even have a pickup service. It was everyone’s first time with 13 members. For our company, honestly, if we flopped, the whole company would’ve gone under," Woozi said.

PLEDIS Entertainment, prior to SEVENTEEN's debut, faced significant challenges. The agency, home to groups like After School and NU'EST, grappled with financial instability and limited resources. SEVENTEEN's debut came at a crucial juncture, offering a beacon of hope for the company's future.

Hoshi weighed in on the conversation that it was the first time that PLEDIS Entertainment was managing such a big group of 13 members, so the members would use public transport to go to the salon or anywhere.

"We had to taxi to the salon, and PLEDIS had never managed a group that big either."

Fans expressed admiration for SEVENTEEN's transparency and resilience. One fan wrote on X:

"Woozi simply stating facts."

Fans discussed how Seungkwan used regular earphones during the group's debut era, as they didn't have "proper in-ears" to perform with.

"Seungkwan didnt even have proper in-ears before and just used regular earphones," a fan wrote.

"I wasn't a fan when they debuted, but carats at that time were breaking their backs promoting the boys. It actually made me becoming a fan easy as I was already familiar with them," another fan said.

"Yet, sometimes they said thanks to Pledis for debuting but I think Seventeen made today Pledis and Pledis should be more thanks to these 13 boys," another fan added.

Several fans underscored the "pressure" and struggles the group faced to earn their well-deserved success.

"And now they have generational wealth for their to be kids," a fan said.

"Imagine the kind of pressure those teenage boys must have been under ... You boys deserve every bit of success and more," another fan said.

"I think about how much pressure woozi was under on a daily basis," another fan remarked.

SEVENTEEN's rise amidst PLEDIS Entertainment's challenges

Debuting in 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment, SEVENTEEN entered the K-pop scene during a period of financial uncertainty for the agency. Over the years, the continued expansion and success of the team helped to stabilize and grow PLEDIS Entertainment as well.

In 2020, BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE Corporation) acquired a majority stake in PLEDIS Entertainment and absorbed it into its multi-label structure.

The group's 10th EP, FML, which came out in April 2023, sold more than 6.2 million copies and broke a new record in K-pop album sales.

The group's sustained success has tremendously helped PLEDIS Entertainment in terms of finance. In 2023, the agency boasted an operating profit of about 77 billion won (around $53.7 million).

The group's follow-up release, Spill the Feels, in October 2024, was no exception. The EP registered over three million pre-orders within two weeks and entered at No. 1 on the Circle Album Chart of South Korea. In the US, it entered the Billboard 200 at No. 5, with 64,000 copies sold in its first week.

SEVENTEEN's appeal isn't confined to South Korea. Their global tours have seen them perform in major venues, including Tokyo Dome, Osaka Kyocera Dome, BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

