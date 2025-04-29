From BTS' Jungkook to Jin: Who has the most to the least song lines in BTS? Lyric distributions explored

Over the years, BTS’ line distribution shifted to balance vocals and raps. In the group’s early hip-hop–oriented tracks, RM (the leader/rapper) often dominated the lines. For example, in the debut-era song We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2, RM delivered about 34% of the lyrics (far more than any other member).

By contrast, later pop-oriented hits emphasize the main vocalists. In the smash hit Fake Love (2018), Jimin took the lead with 24.8% of lines—narrowly edging Jungkook at 23.2%. Similarly, on English singles like Dynamite, Jungkook was leading (about 36.6% of the lines), reflecting his role as main vocalist on that disco-pop track.

These examples illustrate how the band's rappers shine in rap-heavy tracks, while the vocal line dominates ballads and pop songs. A comprehensive analysis of the band’s discography (focusing on official group songs across Korean, English, and notable Japanese releases) showed that Jungkook sang the most lines overall as the band's main vocalist.

Fan-compiled data by Koreaboo indicated Jungkook accounts for roughly 24.6% of total group lines, more than any other member. Jimin follows in second place (about 19.1%), while V (Taehyung) ranks third (13.9%). Next comes RM (Namjoon) at 12.9%, Jin at 10.4%, j-hope at 9.5%, and Suga at 9.2%.

DISCLAIMER: The below analysis is done on a few songs by the band. The data can vary between all band albums. Reader's discretion advised.

Mapping BTS’ lyric line shares — Who sings the most and the least?

Notably, the data by Koreaboo also showed Jin typically having fewer lines than the others. As the group’s visual (with fewer lead vocal parts), Jin usually hovers in the single digits. In fact, on the energetic team track Not Today, he sang only about 2.3% of the lyrics—the lowest share of any member on that song. In general, each member’s line count varies by era and genre.

Main vocals (Jungkook, Jimin, V) often topped the charts in ballads or dance-pop songs, while rap members (RM, j-hope, Suga) led many hip-hop tracks. These trends were evident in Japanese releases too: for example, the Japanese single Lights placed Jungkook up front (33.9% of lines), and Stay Gold similarly had Jungkook and Jimin leading with 28.8% and 26.5% of lines, respectively.

Overall, Jungkook consistently leads or shares the lead in many recent hits, cementing his position at the top of the line-count rankings.

Here's an analysis of a few group songs and the lyrics distribution among the band members:

1) Jeon Jungkook

Jungkook leads the pack with an average of 24.6% of all lyric lines, making him the most featured member in BTS songs. He held the highest single-song share in 15 tracks, including a peak of 36.6% in Dynamite, the group’s record-breaking hit.

Other standout performances include 33.5% in War of Hormone, 32.9% in Run, and 32.7% in Not Today, showcasing his versatility across playful and powerful concepts. Jungkook is known to cover the most difficult parts of BTS songs.

Jeon Jungkook. (Image via Weverse/BTS)

2) Park Jimin

Following Jungkook, Jimin accounts for 19.1% of total lines, ranking second overall. He has the highest line share in five songs, most notably leading 30.9% in Danger, 27.3% in Heartbeat, and 24.8% in Fake Love, where his emotive timbre carries the chorus.

Jimin’s vocal agility shines in ballads like Spring Day (sharing 26.3% of lines) and dynamic pop tracks such as Boy With Luv (around 23.9%), affirming his role as the group’s dance-trained vocalist. Jimin is known to cover the highest notes in BTS songs.

Park Jimin. (Image via Weverse/BTS)

3) Kim Taehyung (V)

Taehyung holds 13.9% of BTS’s lyric lines, placing him third in the overall distribution. He led five songs, including 23.8% in Life Goes On, 20.2% in Boy In Luv, and 17.9% in Fire, where his distinctive low register adds depth to the group’s sound.

Taehyung’s unique timbre is a highlight in soulful tracks like Blue & Grey and Inner Child, and his occasional spoken-word interludes in Dionysus bolster BTS’ theatrical undertones. Taehyung is known to cover the low bass vocals in BTS songs.

Kim Taehyung (V). (Image via Weverse/BTS)

4) Kim Namjoon (RM)

As the leader and chief rapper, RM contributes 12.9% of total lines, ranking fourth. He led one track, Intro: Persona, with all lines in the opening monologue, and commands 24.6% in Not Today and 17.8% in I Need U, reflecting his dual role as storyteller and motivator in BTS’ narrative.

RM’s introspective verses in Save Me and Spring Day further showcase his skill at blending rap with melodic hooks, earning recognition as one of K-pop’s most thoughtful lyricists. His thoughtful wordplay and leadership presence consistently anchor BTS’ thematic cohesion.

Kim Nam-joon (RM). (Image via Weverse/BTS)

5) Kim Seokjin (Jin)

Jin accounts for 10.4% of BTS’ lyrics, placing fifth overall. He led two songs, such as 14.6% in Boy In Luv and 20.5% in Fake Love, where his clear tenor lines offer melodic contrast to the rappers.

Jin’s gentle delivery shines in ballads like For You (11.9%) and Tonight, and his comedic timing in variety-style interludes reveals his versatile entertainer persona. Jin is the only vocalist in the group who can switch from high to low notes in the same line.

Kim Seok-jin (Jin). (Image via X/@BIGHIT_MUSIC)

6) Jung Hoseok (j-hope)

j-hope’s rap-focused contributions make up 9.5% of total lines, placing sixth. He led four tracks, including 26.6% in Spring Day and 24.4% in Blood Sweat & Tears, where his rapid-fire delivery and bright tone energize the group’s choreography-centric songs.

j-hope’s standout moments in Dope (5.9%, albeit a lower share) and his co-lead in Epilogue: Young Forever alongside Yet To Come demonstrate his adaptability between rap-heavy and melodic segments.

Jung Ho-seok (j-hope). (Image via X/@BIGHIT_MUSIC)

7) Min Yoongi (Suga)

Rounding out the lineup, Suga contributes 9.2% of lines, the smallest share overall. He led two songs, including 17.6% in Epilogue: Young Forever and 16.1% in Black Swan, showcasing his introspective style and lyrical density.

Despite lower line shares in upbeat tracks like Fire (10.4%) and Dope (9.1%), Suga’s rap verses in MIC Drop remix (15.9%) and solo mixtape interludes have solidified his reputation as a top-tier rapper and producer.

Min Yoongi (Suga). (Image via Weverse/BTS)

These percentages were drawn from fan-aggregated line-distribution counts from a few songs released by the group, reflecting each member’s cumulative vocal/rap contributions. Each album release amounts to a different lyrics distribution.

