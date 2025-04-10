“This is so embarrassing” — Fans react as Stray Kids pause show and walk off stage mid-concert due to crowd disrespect after STAY collapses

On April 10, 2024, during a recent dominATE concert in Peru, K-pop sensation Stray Kids encountered an unexpected situation when a fan collapsed during their performance. The incident prompted the group to pause the show and momentarily leave the stage.

During the performance, a fan near the front of the audience fainted after fans started pushing each other. Stray Kids' leader, Bang Chan, quickly noticed the situation and took action to ensure that the fan received prompt medical assistance.

He urged the crowd to make way for medical personnel and requested that fans step back a little to provide enough room for the unwell fan to get some air. After ensuring that the fan was in the care of medical staff, Stray Kids addressed the audience about the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment.

However, as Bang Chan and Hyunjin tried to get the fans to stay quiet and move back, the audience cheered and hooted even louder. This reportedly frustrated the group members, as no one was listening to their requests or showing concern for the fan who had fainted.

According to the viral clips, Bang Chan firmly warned the spectators that if they did not create space for the medic and continued to push each other, the concert would not be resumed. Stray Kids members even walked off the stage as fans refused to heed their requests.

Fans turned to social media to express appreciation for Stray Kids' actions while criticizing the behavior of some attending fans, describing it as "embarrassing." Many highlighted the group's professionalism and genuine concern for their audience but expressed feelings of embarrassment over the fandom's conduct.

One fan wrote:

"This is so embarrassing.."

Online fans noted that Hyunjin was the first to walk off the stage, emphasizing that the situation must have been serious since Hyunjin is the calmest among the group members.

"Hyunjin never shows off frustration (for whatever reasons) when he's on stage but today. Speaks how serious the situations were because they already stepped up to control the crowd," a fan wrote.

"Now why are they screaming like that??? theyre literally trying to keep people safe why can't they stop for 2 minutes???" another fan noted.

"You can tell by the tone of their voices that the members were very worried about the situation, so major props to them for taking immediate action. hope the stays at the concert venue would also take this matter seriously—SAFETY FIRST, always," another fan added.

Others criticised the audience's reckless behavior and lack of empathy for their fellow fan during Stray Kids' Peru concert.

"A lot of people was in danger, not only the girl who fainted. They paused because they kept pushing and didn’t step back (I was there). I hated it. Skz looked so worried and people wasn’t collaborating. But I’m glad it got better after the pause. I preferred to get out of there," a fan noted.

"Everyone screaming as they ask for the crowd to be organized likeeeeee some people are just bird brained like this is an emergency for someone," another fan said.

"I really appreciate hyunjin's assertiveness to prevent the situation escalating further. He might usually not be the one to talk much but when the situation reaches a level of importance he steps up. And of course chan tried his very best as always, they all handled it well," another fan added.

Stray Kids' ongoing dominATE world tour and upcoming tour dates and venues

As of April 2025, Stray Kids are poised to continue their tour with several highly anticipated performances for their ongoing dominATE world tour.

Below is a detailed list of the forthcoming dates and venues of the Stray Kids concerts:

April 2025: Latin America

April 1: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estadio Nilton Santos

April 5: São Paulo, Brazil – Estadio Morumbis

April 9: Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos

April 12: Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

May 2025: North America

May 24: Seattle, WA, USA – T-Mobile Park

May 28: San Francisco, CA, USA – Oracle Park

May 31: Los Angeles, CA, USA – SoFi Stadium

June 2025: North America

June 6: Arlington, TX, USA – Globe Life Field

June 10: Atlanta, GA, USA – Truist Park

June 14: Orlando, FL, USA – Camping World Stadium

June 18: New York, NY, USA – Citi Field

June 23: Washington, D.C., USA – Nationals Park

June 26: Chicago, IL, USA – Wrigley Field

June 29: Toronto, ON, Canada – Rogers Centre

July 2025: Europe

July 11: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

July 15: Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

July 18-19: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 22: Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

July 26-27: Paris, France – Stade de France

Tickets for the upcoming tour dates are available through various platforms, including Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats. Fans are advised to monitor official announcements and authorized ticket vendors for sale dates and availability.

