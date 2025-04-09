On April 7, 2025, during Stray Kids' recent concert in São Paulo, Brazil, an incident involving a fan's inappropriate banner directed at member Han Jisung ignited widespread discussion among fans and netizens. The banner, deemed offensive by many attendees, raised concerns about concert etiquette and respect for artists.

Ad

Eyewitnesses reported that the fan displayed the banner prominently during the performance with the title “Naked Han for Latinas.” The incident quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with fans expressing their disappointment and emphasizing the importance of respecting artists during live events.

One fan tweeted,

"This is so weird and disrespectful"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans discussed online about certain individuals crossing the boundaries and carrying inappropriate banners to the concerts.

"You guys are seriously weird and youre so lucky the guys play along well because this just is s*xual harassment," a fan wrote.

"Oh b\c his reaction is "cute" its fine ic ic,,,,but if the roles were reversed you would want that fanboys head on a platter,,,but whatever ig," another fan wrote.

Ad

A few fans said that although the banner was inappropriate, categorising it as s*xual harassment and "throwing out that term nonchalantly" is "harmful."

"That’s pretty weird to be honest. Like, why would you want your fave thinking you’re a total creep?" a fan commented.

"We stand with Han and the rest of Stray Kids. Let's report this incident and make sure the person responsible faces consequences," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Please stop diluting what sexual harassment is and what it looks like. Throwing out that term nonchalantly is incredibly harmful," another fan wrote.

More about Stray Kids' dominATE World Tour

Expand Tweet

Ad

The dominATE World Tour was officially announced on July 8, 2024, by JYP Entertainment. The first part of the tour kicked off with concerts in Asia and Australia, featuring shows in cities like Seoul, Tokyo, Macau, Osaka, and Hong Kong.

Before the tour started, Stray Kids performed at famous venues, playing at London's Hyde Park on July 14 and headlining Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 2, 2024.

The tour began with four eclectic shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome from August 24 to September 1, 2024. After those successful gigs, Stray Kids decided to add over 20 more dates across Latin America, North America, and Europe.

Ad

The extension, which people have been waiting for, was announced on November 18 in 2024. The tour is expected to conclude in Paris on July 26, 2025, nearly a full year with shows all over the globe.

K-Pop Newswire reported that the tour is expected to become the highest-attended tour in the K-pop tour in history by the end of July. Plus, Stray Kids will be the first K-pop act to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in July 2025.

Ad

Notably, the tour includes performances at iconic venues such as Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros, Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium, New York's Citi Field, and Paris's Stade de France.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More