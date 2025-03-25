“Omegaverse hyunchan wasn't on my 2025 bingo card” — Fans in a frenzy over Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Hyunjin’s chemistry in ‘ESCAPE’ MV

Stray Kids' Bang Chan and Hyunjin's latest collaboration, ESCAPE, was released on March 25, 2025. The unit track is from the group's recent mixtape, Mixtape: dominATE. The release also coincides with the K-pop group's 7th anniversary. They debuted on March 25, 2018, with their EP District 9.

Set against a dark, industrial backdrop, the ESCAPE music video (MV) delves into themes of adventure and liberation. Bang Chan's and Hyunjin's performances are marked by intense gazes, symbolic chains representing confinement, and high-fashion styling featuring luxurious fur coats and leather jackets.

One particularly poignant scene depicts the duo running toward each other for a heartfelt embrace, followed by hand-holding, amplifying the emotional depth of the narrative. Musically, the song blends dreamy electric guitar with seductive reggae rhythms. Both Bang Chan and Hyunjin contributed to the songwriting.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for the duo's dynamic portrayal. Discussions range from interpretations of romantic subtext to reflections on deep platonic camaraderie. One fan wrote on X:

"omegaverse hyunchan wasn't on my 2025 bingo card."

Fans discussed how the music video beautifully showed that friends are often linked with invisible chains that tug them towards each other.

"The song and the MV…everything is so incredibly beautiful," a fan wrote.

"Okay but am I overthinking to think of Wolfgang and this mv being Chan finding the wolf that got taken and them reuniting no matter what the world tries to do and choosing to face it together- as they are meant to be not chained but linked by love and friendship," another fan said.

"This is so.. like I need more but I need time to process it.. it's really overwhelming, exciting and beautiful," another fan added.

Several fans discussed how much they loved the particular scene of Bang Chan and Hyunjin hugging each other.

"THIS IS THE PART WHERE I LOST IT," a fan reacted.

"The way they hugged and hold their hands," another fan remarked.

"No bc do we understand how insane this was they got separated and they were both miserable during that time, and then hyunjin's chain started pulling him towards chan, both of them desperately running to each other and hugging like that,,,, just wow," another fan added.

Stray Kids' 2024 dominATE World Tour, musical releases, and achievements

In May 2024, Stray Kids became the first K-pop group to attend the Met Gala as the brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger.

This collaboration extended to their participation in Hilfiger's Spring-Summer 2025 show during New York Fashion Week in September 2024. Here, group members Lee Know and Felix made their solo debut appearance.

Stray Kids' dominATE World Tour was officially announced on July 8, 2024, with initial dates spanning Asia and Australia from August 2024 to January 2025.

Because of high demand, additional dates were confirmed throughout Latin America, North America, and Europe. Additional shows in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Santiago, and São Paulo joined the roster as well.

In December 2024, Stray Kids released their mixtape Hop, featuring the lead single Walkin on Water. The music video garnered over 3 million views on YouTube within the first three hours. Members Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, collectively known as 3RACHA, played a pivotal role in composing the track.

In 2024, Stray Kids also headlined the Lollapalooza Chicago, I-Days Milano music festival, and also performed at the American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

