"THE EDITOR IS SO UNSERIOUS" — Internet left reeling over viral filter edit on barefaced fan in EXO's Kai's 'Jeongwaja' interview

On April 17, 2025, EXO's Kai made headlines online after he playfully added CGI filters on a fan he met in his Jeongwaja episode 84. In the recent episode, a segment featuring a barefaced fan was humorously edited with an exaggerated beauty filter, leading to a cascade of witty and affectionate reactions from the EXO-L community.

The episode in question showcased a candid interaction between Kai and a fan who appeared without makeup. The fan requested Kai to blur her face on camera as she was barefaced or apply any filter on her face to hide it.

In a playful twist, the production team applied over-the-top funny filters to the fan's face during editing, resulting in a comically distorted yet endearing image. The juxtaposition of the fan's natural appearance with the exaggerated cartoonish filters sparked immediate amusement among viewers.

One X user commented:

"THE EDITOR IS SO UNSERIOUS"

Kai's tenure as the new host of Jeongwaja has been marked by his approachable demeanor and quick wit. His ability to engage with fans genuinely and humorously has been a highlight of the show's recent episodes. This particular episode went viral online as fans shared hilarious tweets on X.

"The editors were enjoying their time using all the random filters," a fan wrote.

"She'll be coming after Jongin with a gun," another fan said.

"I hope she doesn’t cry after watching herself on youtube," another fan joked.

Some fans hilariously mentioned how the editors "really put anything" on the fan's face, even when Kai had warned the fan about the editors' antics.

"He kinda did warn her. He said they'll really put anything. And they really did," a fan wrote.

"I'll cry cause why they keep changing the filter lmaooo," another fan joked.

"Some of the filters didn’t even hide her face fully either they were just using whatever," another fan wrote.

EXO's Kai returns with new EP, Solo Tour, and solo tour

EXO's Kai is poised to release his fourth extended play (EP), titled Wait On Me, on April 21, 2025. The EP comprises seven tracks, including the title song and the pre-released single Adult Swim, which features an energetic drum loop and pop sensibilities.

Fans can anticipate a showcase event at YES24 Live Hall in Seoul on the release day, where Kai will perform Wait On Me live for the first time.

In a significant milestone, EXO's Kai is set to embark on his inaugural solo concert tour, KAION, beginning with two shows in Seoul on May 17 and 18 at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium. The tour will extend across various Asian cities, including Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Tickets for the Seoul concerts sold out rapidly, reflecting EXO's Kai's enduring popularity and the high demand for his solo performances.

Meanwhile, apart from Jeongwaja, EXO's Kai appeared on the program Detectives: The Trade Secret on April 14, 2025, following his military discharge.

