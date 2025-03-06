On March 6, 2025, SM Entertainment announced EXO member Kai's first solo concert tour, KAION, across South Asian cities such as Macau, Taipei, Yokohama, and more. This news comes shortly after the singer's comeback announcement.

Kim Jong-in, known popularly as Kai, will kick off his solo tour with a two-day concert in Seoul, South Korea, on May 17 and 18, 2025. The tour will conclude in Hong Kong on August 16, 2025.

KAION: EXO Kai to embark on a solo concert tour in 2025

Currently, SM Entertainment has announced only 10 cities for the tour, and details regarding ticket prices and pre-sales are awaited.

On March 5, 2025, Star News Korea reported that the Rover singer will make a comeback in April 2025 with his fourth mini-album. Filming for the music video is expected to start next week. Further information, such as the album title, tracklist, and music genres, has not yet been disclosed. SM Entertainment has yet to make an official announcement regarding these details.

Date Location City May 17 and 18 Olympic Handball Stadium Seoul May 24 Mega Star Arena Kuala Lumpur June 7 The Londoner Arena Macau June 14 Tennis Indoor Senayan Jakarta June 21 The Star Theatre Singapore July 12 Taipei Music Centre Taipei July 27 Araneta Coliseum Manila August 2 Thunder Dome Bangkok August 6 & 7 PACIFICO Yokohama National Conventional Hall Yokohama August 16 Asia-World Expo, Hall 10 Hong Kong

EXO Kai: Solo discography and upcoming activities

Kai was discharged from the military on February 10, 2025. The following day, on February 11, 2025, he held an online fan meeting titled "Kai: Happily Ever After." During the live session, he spoke to his fans, read their letters, and participated in fun dance challenges. At the same time, he teased new music and a solo concert.

Later that month, he was announced as the new host of the variety show Changing Majors (Jeongwaja). In the show, the host visits different colleges and universities, spending the day with students, exploring the campus, and enjoying meals and conversations. The EXO member was seen filming for the show at KAIST, and images from his visit quickly went viral on social media.

To date, five seasons of the show have aired with BTOB's Lee Chang-sub as the host. A 'graduation' ceremony was also held for Lee, as the EXO member is set to take over from season six. The sixth season of Changing Majors is scheduled to air on March 20, 2025, on Ootb's official YouTube channel.

Since returning from the military, the EXO member has amazed fans with his physical transformation. Previously lanky and athletic, he has become buff thanks to military training. He has also resumed posting on his Instagram account, kicking off his comeback with dance cover videos.

Before his hiatus, he released three mini-albums: Kai, Peaches, and Rover. Additionally, he displayed his acting prowess with lead roles in dramas such as Andante, Choco Bank, and Spring Has Come.

