"Wow they locked you in the gym!" – Fans react as EXO's Kai shares post-military photos showing his physical transformation

On February 10, 2025, EXO's Kai ended his mandatory military service as a social service worker. One noticeable change after the 31-year-old's military service was his physical transformation. On February 12, 2025, Kai shared a photo of himself in a white tank top inside an elevator.

Soon after, he posted another gym picture. These updates sparked many reactions, with several noticing his fitness progress during his service. One fan wrote:

"Wow they locked you in the gym."

Many people shared remarks about his appearance and physical changes.

"I was riding my rover and suddenly got amnesia and can’t remember anything before you but then I realized you got nothing on me and mmmh to be honest am I a sinner for liking vanilla peaches," a supporter shared .

"Kai's visuals are unmatched. How does he make every shot feel like it belongs in a high-fashion magazine?," a fan said.

"Every new picture of Kai is a masterpiece. His presence alone captivates the camera," another viewer commented.

Others acknowledged his return and speculated about future plans.

"Welcome back darling," a netizen noted.

"You're finally back I missed you so much," a fan stated.

"Idol of idols is back," another fan noted.

EXO's Kai celebrated military discharge with a special live broadcast

EXO's Kai (Image via X/@weareoneEXO)

After completing his military service, EXO's Kai connected with fans through a special live broadcast, KAI: Happily Ever After. Reflecting on his time in service, the Mmmh singer shared his experience of following a structured work schedule and understanding the "Monday blues."

He also performed various dance challenges for fans, including a cover of KISS OF LIFE's Igloo.

This marked his first dance performance after completing his service. Kai's Igloo cover gained widespread attention online. Belle, the main vocalist of KISS OF LIFE and an EXO-L, reacted to the performance during a live session on Bubble.

EXO members Suho, Chanyeol, and Baekhyun warmly welcomed Kai. Suho shared messages such as "KAI is back" and "Return of the King" on Bubble, while Baekhyun encouraged fans to celebrate EXO's main dancer's return.

With Kai's return, Sehun remains the only EXO member still in service, scheduled for discharge on September 20, 2025. Fans are looking forward to a full-group comeback later this year.

