"KING IS BACK" - Fans react as EXO's Kai teases a solo album and concert after his military discharge

K-pop group EXO's member Kim Jong-in, aka Kai, was discharged from the military on February 10, 2025. A day later, he hosted a virtual fan meeting Kai: Happily Ever After with his fans, EXO-Ls, to show his gratitude and meet them after a long time.

The virtual fan meeting was streamed live on platforms YouTube, TikTok, and Weverse. In the meeting, the Peaches singer spoke about his time in the military, read letters from his fans, and also dished a spoiler for his next project. He returned after completing his 21-month service as a social service worker. Here is how the fans reacted.

"KİNG IS BACK🔥," one fan said.

"Kai going solo is going to be amazing," a fan wrote.

"The king is coming to save the K-pop industry," another fan replied.

"Damn they already got him in the studio 😭😭," another user commented.

Fans were excited to meet him after a long wait. They did not shy away from expressing their feelings and getting emotional about the singer's hiatus. During the live, he was became watery-eyed after reading the fan letters.

Speaking about his upcoming activities, Kai mentioned that he will be releasing new music soon, which is "really good." He also promised an explosive performance that has been long awaited.

"His concert is gonna be 🔥," another fan replied.

"New song?? WHEN DID HE EVEN LISTEN TO IT HIMSELF," another fan commented.

"When he says it's good, i know he will ATE THAT UP," another user replied.

Dressed in a three-piece suit and tie, he was surrounded by bouquets and balloon decorations. After the virtual fan meeting concluded, the EXO member also posted short videos of him doing viral dance challenges like dancing to KISS OF LIFE's Igloo. The live video recording was posted on EXO's official YouTube channel.

Kai's activities as an EXO member and a soloist

Kai debuted in 2012 with the K-pop group EXO under SM Entertainment. Known for his dancing, he also ventured on a path of pursuing solo music in November 2020 with the mini-album Kai, which was followed by albums Peaches and Rover. He is also a part of Super M, a super group by SM Entertainment.

In addition to being a singer, he has also tried his hand at acting. He has played lead and supporting roles in dramas like Choco Bank, Spring Has Come, Andante, and The Miracle We Met.

With the Rover singer's return from the military, one more EXO member is added to the current lineup of acting members. Now, only Sehun, the youngest member of the group is still away completing his mandatory military duties. He is slated to return in September 2025.

