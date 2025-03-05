"LIFE IS GOOD"- Fans react as EXO Kai is reported to make his comeback in April 2025

According to Star News Korea on March 5, SM Entertainment has reportedly announced EXO Kai's comeback plans. The singer and dancer, who was discharged from the military on February 10, 2025, had also teased about his comeback in a live stream chat with fans.

He will reportedly make a comeback with a mini-album in April 2025, and the filming of his music video is reported to begin next week. Fans were excited to hear the news, flooding social media platforms like X with their reactions.

"LIFE IS GOOD LIFE IS WORTH LIVING LIFE HAS MEANING," one fan wrote on X.

"YES GOOOOOOOOOOOOD! Kai coming back to save the industry," a user commented.

"He's gonna save kpop; he's gonna bring it back," one fan remarked.

"The big return of the one and only king Mr Rover Kai," another replied.

Some fans also seem to be hoping that NCT Wish's Yushi gets to meet Kai during the album release, as both are slated to make a comeback in April. Yushi has also confessed to being a fan of the EXO member in the past.

"Kai and NCT WISH both having comebacks in April?? Manifesting interactions, especially between Yushi and Kai PLEASEEEEEE," a fan wrote.

"He saw the state of exoplanet and decided to save us," one X user commented.

"Finally continuing his masterpiece of a discography WE NEED MORE MUSIC," another fan replied.

About EXO Kai's activities since his military discharge

After he was discharged, the EXO member greeted his fans in the Kai: Happy Ever After live fan meeting, where he read fan letters, performed viral dance challenges, and also teased that he would be making a comeback soon. This comeback will mark the singer's fourth solo mini-album with SM Entertainment.

Meanwhile, images of his physical transformation after the military discharge took the internet by storm. His Instagram post showing the same garnered a lot of attention, as the transformation left fans surprised.

On February 17, ootb STUDIO released a video on YouTube titled Graduation and a New Transfer Student [Graduation Ceremony]. The video referred to BTOB member Lee Chang-sub's 'graduation' as the host of Changing Majors (Jeongwaja).

EXO Kai will now take the reigns as the host of the upcoming sixth season of Changing Majors, which will be aired on ootb Studio's YouTube channel from March 20 onwards.

Prior to the enlistment, the Rover singer had released three mini-albums as a soloist. He has also established himself as an actor, with lead roles in dramas like Spring Has Come, Choco Bank, and Andante.

