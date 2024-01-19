“People change”: Fans stunned to witness EXO Kai change one of his well-known habits after enlisting in the military

Kai from EXO is now serving out his obligatory time in the military. He joined the military early last year in 2023 and was seldom ever seen outside of its grounds. Fans did, however, catch him having a drink at his sister's cafe, Kamong | The Waffle Cafe, on January 19, 2024. The vocalist immediately caught attention because the majority of the patrons were EXO-Ls.

As he spent time with his two friends, fans noted his coffee order. The Rover singer was seen sipping a cup of Iced Americano even though he is known to have a little aversion towards strong coffee.

As expected, his fans shared the clip on Twitter and shared their hilarious reactions on the occasion and wrote:

"Military changed Jongin": Fans post hilarious reactions to Kai's changed coffee order on X

Singer, model, actor, and dancer Kim Jong-in, additionally referred to as Kai, belongs to the South Korean supergroup SuperM, the Chinese-South Korean boy band Exo, and its offshoot Exo-K. On May 11, 2023, the Rover singer enlisted in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory service of 18 months as per the nation's law.

Meanwhile, something that his supporters thought was notable about him was his recent coffee order. Despite its seemingly insignificant appearance, his drink was significantly different from his usual pick. It was nearly precisely the opposite of what he usually gets for coffee—a latte, which has milk in addition to espresso. It tastes sweeter and lighter than an original Americano, which has a stronger, more bitter flavor.

In the recently released video, viewers saw that the Americano—a shot of espresso mixed with hot water—was only halfway consumed. This baffled his fandom since they found the slight shift in his coffee consumption habits surprising, particularly in light of his strong opinions on the subject. Kai's devoted followers, or EXO-Ls, are aware that he has never been the kind of person who has difficulties with strong coffee.

As a result, EXO-Ls shared their amusing and hilarious thoughts on X and wrote that this is an outcome of a 9 to 5 job in the military. While others joked that at the age of 30, Kai had finally become an adult since he ordered a regular cup of Americano.

Here's how fans reacted:

On Thursday, May 11, 2023, EXO member Kai, also known as Kim Jong-in, enrolled in his required military training. For his final goodbye, EXO's nine group members—Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun—reunited. They all posed for photos as they sent off the Rover singer to the military camp to fulfill his duties.

When Suho revealed on January 1, 2023, via an Instagram post, that they would be making a full group return this year, their fans went crazy. Kai and Sehun were the only members remaining to enlist in the military after the other six members (Xiumin, D.O., Suho, Chen, Chanyeol, and Baekhyun) completed their respective military duties. Sehun began his alternative military service as a public service worker on December 21, 2023.