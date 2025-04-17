"Stop making up things"— Fans react as EXO's Kai speculated to have a dating app on his phone

EXO member Kai is trending on social media for allegedly having a dating app on his phone. On April 15, he appeared on SELF-ON Kode alongside NCT WISH's Yoshi, where they had to find each other's identities by the end of the episode through anonymous chatting. They try to keep their identities a secret, but in one segment, they must show a part of their mobile phone, which could provide a crucial hint to the other person.
Kai accidentally showcased his home screen, revealing several apps categorized into different sections, such as gaming, shopping, delivery, images, and videos. Sharp-eyed fans noticed an app in the shopping section and speculated that it might be the dating app Hinge. Half of the app logo was not clearly visible. However, this became a hot topic among netizens.
In response, EXO fans attempted to debunk the rumors by pointing out that the app might be Farfetch, an app for purchasing luxury items. Given the partial visibility of the logo, fans suggested that Farfetch could be a more accurate guess, especially since it was placed in the shopping section. They expressed their thoughts about the dating app claims on social media.
"Is not hinge it’s FarFetch app shown on jongin’s phone. Stop making up things. He’s not stupid enough to leave an app like that during a public interview where they are viewing his phone everyone. Anyways he’s a grown single man if he wanted to get that app," a fan said.
"It's literally listed inside a folder called shopping," a user added.
"Don’t wanna break it to you guys but what y’all think is hinge it’s not, hinge isn’t even available on the korean appstore sorry (but it would’ve been funny tho)," a fan added.
At the same time, other EXO fans joked about downloading the app to match with the Peaches singer.
"Kai has a dating app on his phone. Go download Hinge you might be lucky to see his profile," a fan commented.
"Downloading hinge rn so I can match with Kai," a user reacted.
"I love that kai has hinge on his phone…," another fan commented.
Fans shared their reactions to gaming apps and unread notifications on the EXO member's phone.
"All he does is play games and go on social media.. GET THIS MAN ON TEAMS AND OUTLOOK RN!!!," a fan stated.
"Why does he have over 1k notifications from shopping? that's double of whatever his kakao is giving hahaha," a netizen mentioned.
EXO's Kai's upcoming schedule: KAION concert tour, Wait On Me album release, and more
EXO member Kai completed his military service on February 10, 2025, and returned to the K-pop industry with the release of his solo single, Adult Swim, on April 3, 2025. The EXO vocalist is preparing to release the highly anticipated fourth EP titled Wait On Me, featuring the titular track of the same name.
The album includes five additional songs: Walls Don't Talk, Pressure, Ridin’ Off and Away, Adult Swim, and Flight to Paris.
After the album's release, Kai will kick off his solo concert tour, KAION, with two shows at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul on Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18, 2025. He will perform in nine other Asian cities, including Bangkok, Taipei, Manila, and more.
KAION concert tour dates and venue:
- Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
- Saturday, June 7, 2025, at The Londoner Arena in Macau.
- Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Tennis Indoor Senayan, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
- Saturday, June 21, 2025, at The Star Theatre in Singapore
- Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Taipei Music Center in Taipei, Taiwan.
- Sunday, July 27, 2025, at Araneta Coliseum in Manila, Philippines
- Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Thunder Dome in Bangkok, Thailand.
- Wednesday, August 6, and Thursday, August 7, 2025, at Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall in Yokohama, Japan.
- Saturday, August 16, 2025, at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hall 10, in Hong Kong.
EXO's Kai's upcoming album, Wait On Me, will be available for streaming on April 21, 2025. On the same day, he will also release the official music video for the title track.
Meanwhile, fans may watch the MV for Adult Swim and Walks Don't Talk on the SMTOWN YouTube channel.