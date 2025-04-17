"Stop making up things"— Fans react as EXO's Kai speculated to have a dating app on his phone

EXO member Kai is trending on social media for allegedly having a dating app on his phone. On April 15, he appeared on SELF-ON Kode alongside NCT WISH's Yoshi, where they had to find each other's identities by the end of the episode through anonymous chatting. They try to keep their identities a secret, but in one segment, they must show a part of their mobile phone, which could provide a crucial hint to the other person.

Ad

Kai accidentally showcased his home screen, revealing several apps categorized into different sections, such as gaming, shopping, delivery, images, and videos. Sharp-eyed fans noticed an app in the shopping section and speculated that it might be the dating app Hinge. Half of the app logo was not clearly visible. However, this became a hot topic among netizens.

In response, EXO fans attempted to debunk the rumors by pointing out that the app might be Farfetch, an app for purchasing luxury items. Given the partial visibility of the logo, fans suggested that Farfetch could be a more accurate guess, especially since it was placed in the shopping section. They expressed their thoughts about the dating app claims on social media.

Ad

Trending

"Is not hinge it’s FarFetch app shown on jongin’s phone. Stop making up things. He’s not stupid enough to leave an app like that during a public interview where they are viewing his phone everyone. Anyways he’s a grown single man if he wanted to get that app," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It's literally listed inside a folder called shopping," a user added.

"Don’t wanna break it to you guys but what y’all think is hinge it’s not, hinge isn’t even available on the korean appstore sorry (but it would’ve been funny tho)," a fan added.

At the same time, other EXO fans joked about downloading the app to match with the Peaches singer.

Ad

"Kai has a dating app on his phone. Go download Hinge you might be lucky to see his profile," a fan commented.

"Downloading hinge rn so I can match with Kai," a user reacted.

"I love that kai has hinge on his phone…," another fan commented.

Fans shared their reactions to gaming apps and unread notifications on the EXO member's phone.

Ad

"All he does is play games and go on social media.. GET THIS MAN ON TEAMS AND OUTLOOK RN!!!," a fan stated.

"Why does he have over 1k notifications from shopping? that's double of whatever his kakao is giving hahaha," a netizen mentioned.

EXO's Kai's upcoming schedule: KAION concert tour, Wait On Me album release, and more

Ad

EXO member Kai completed his military service on February 10, 2025, and returned to the K-pop industry with the release of his solo single, Adult Swim, on April 3, 2025. The EXO vocalist is preparing to release the highly anticipated fourth EP titled Wait On Me, featuring the titular track of the same name.

The album includes five additional songs: Walls Don't Talk, Pressure, Ridin’ Off and Away, Adult Swim, and Flight to Paris.

After the album's release, Kai will kick off his solo concert tour, KAION, with two shows at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul on Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18, 2025. He will perform in nine other Asian cities, including Bangkok, Taipei, Manila, and more.

Ad

Ad

KAION concert tour dates and venue:

Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Saturday, June 7, 2025, at The Londoner Arena in Macau.

Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Tennis Indoor Senayan, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Saturday, June 21, 2025, at The Star Theatre in Singapore

Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Taipei Music Center in Taipei, Taiwan.

Sunday, July 27, 2025, at Araneta Coliseum in Manila, Philippines

Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Thunder Dome in Bangkok, Thailand.

Wednesday, August 6, and Thursday, August 7, 2025, at Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall in Yokohama, Japan.

Saturday, August 16, 2025, at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hall 10, in Hong Kong.

Ad

EXO's Kai's upcoming album, Wait On Me, will be available for streaming on April 21, 2025. On the same day, he will also release the official music video for the title track.

Meanwhile, fans may watch the MV for Adult Swim and Walks Don't Talk on the SMTOWN YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More