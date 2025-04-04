"The choreography doesn't suit the song at all"- Fans disappointed over EXO Kai and Bada Lee's 'Adult Swim' M Countdown performance 

On April 3, 2025, EXO Kai performed his latest single, Adult Swim, on M Countdown for the first time, along with choreographer Bada Lee. Adult Swim, released on April 3, is a pre-release song from his upcoming album, Wait on Me.

News 1 earlier reported that for the performance, the singer reunited with Bada Lee, Jrick, and Vata from We Dem Boyz. The performance promised to showcase fluid movements that evoke swimming, diving, and waves, along with a solo dance that accentuates the EXO member's dance lines.

Fans expressed their disappointment with the duo's M Countdown performance on X. One fan commented that the choreography did not suit the song.

"The choreography doesn't suit the song at all and while Bada is a great dancer overall, she doesn't quite match Kai here for some reason," commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where they criticized the duo for their stiff dancing and lack of chemistry.

"Bada is usually so good. What is this," commented another fan .

"The Stiffness of both then is crazy, I'm just assuming that the dance is supposed to be a lot more effortless/smoother than what this chip is showing," remarked another fan.

"Bada Lee is a lovely dancer , seen many off her collabs.. maybe the awful music but in this dance both there is doing moves, no chemistry..,"reacted another fan.

More comments stated that the choreography seemed "forced" and "unflattering".

"i always liked Kai since EXO debuted, but... this song didn't convince me at all, it sounds... bad and I have nothing against Bada, but... I don't understand why she tries to dance like that, like... in a way too manly way, it seems forced, not even him is trying that xd," wrote a fan.

"i think people not liking bada lee’s dancing is valid when she’s using her style of dancing on choreography that does not compliment it. same w/ kai— commerical choreo was invented to be more digestible and entertaining. the choreo is unflattering & a mess but i still love them," added another fan.

"I’m not being a hater when I say this but it’s a genuine opinion of mines...I feel like he was a better dancer than this?? Like…I remember adoring his dancing and now it seems so different..is it the choreography?" questioned another fan.

More about EXO's Kai and his upcoming concert tour, Kaion

Kai, aka Kim Jong-in, is a member of EXO, its subunit EXO-K, and also SM Entertainment's supergroup, Super M. He made his solo debut in November 2020 and has showcased his acting skills in dramas like Choco Bank, Andante, and Spring Has Come.

He also announced the dates for his upcoming tour, Kaion, on March 6, 2025. The concert tour will kick off in Seoul's Olympic Handball Gymnasium on May 17 and 18, 2025. The tour will then embark on a tour of Asia, visiting multiple cities like Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, Yokohama and Hong Kong.

Full schedule of the Kaion tour 2025:

17 and 18 May: Seoul, South Korea (Olympic Handball Gymnasium)

24 May: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Mega Star Arena)

7 June: Macau (The Londoner Arena)

14 June: Jakarta, Indonesia (Tennis Indoor Senayan)

(Tennis Indoor Senayan) 21 June: Singapore (The Star Theatre)

12 July: Taipei, Taiwan (Taipei Music Centre)

27 July: Manila, Philippines (Araneta Coliseum)

2 August: Bangkok, Thailand (Thunder Dome)

6 and 7 August: Yokohama, Japan (Pacifico Yokohama Convention Hall)

16 August: Hong Kong (AsiaWorld Expo, Hall 10)

The Rover singer's comeback album, Wait on Me, is all set for release on April 21, 2025.

