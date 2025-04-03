"Mr Rover is back"- Fans celebrate as EXO's Kai drops first post-military single 'Adult Swim' ahead of album release

On April 3, 2025, EXO's Kai released the music video Adult Swim, the pre-release single from his upcoming EP Wait On Me. This release is particularly significant as it marks the artist's first musical venture following his recent return from military service.

The music video, released at 6 pm KST, featured the K-pop star in a visual setup at a public pool as it blends his dance moves with a summer theme. The song is an upbeat pop anthem with a catchy drum loop and an addictive chorus.

The release has been met with immense enthusiasm from fans, as they took to social media to express their excitement and admiration for the artist's artistic expression.

"Mr Rover is back," an X user wrote.

The music video quickly became a hot topic as fans celebrated his return to the music scene.

"king never disappoint!," an X user remarked.

"new era feels like fresh summer already. welcome back king!," another fan mentioned.

"He straight made his album right after his discharge still manage to pull and ate this," a fan wrote.

"kai discharged from military two months ago but he can't stop serving," a user added.

Others too joined in to praise the visuals of the music video.

"Kai is back and better than ever! 'Adult Swim' is a masterpiece—his artistry, vocals, and charisma are on another level. This was worth the wait!," a fan commented.

"The best song ever to welcome summer," another netizen added.

"Kai never disappoints. Refreshing, light and visually pleasing," an X user remarked.

More about EXO's Kai's upcoming tour and military service

Kai returned to the music scene after completing his mandatory military service as a social service agent in February 2025. His military discharge was a moment of pride for fans and fellow EXO members who have been supportive throughout his service.

The EXO singer is focusing on his music and also preparing for an extensive solo concert tour named KAION. It promises to bring him closer to fans across Asia.

The tour is set to begin in Seoul at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium on May 17 and 18, 2025, and will cover several key cities, including:

May 17, 2025- Seoul at Olympic Handball Gymnasium

May 24, 2025- Kuala Lumpur at Mega Star Arena

June 7, 2025- Macau at The Londoner Arena

June 14, 2025- Jakarta at Tennis Indoor Senayan

June 21, 2025- Singapore at The Star Theatre

July 12, 2025- Taipei at Taipei Music Center

July 27, 2025- Manila at Araneta Coliseum

August 2, 2025- Bangkok at Thunder Dome

August 6-7, 2025- Yokohama at Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall

August 16, 2025- Hong Kong at Asiaworld-Expo, Hall 10

This tour not only marks his post-military return to stage performances but also celebrates his ongoing connection with fans who have followed his journey through the years.

Fans can watch the official music video for Adult Swim on SMTOWN's YouTube channel. As of the time of writing this article, the music video has gained 438k views.

