According to media outlet @TheePopCore's X account, on April 22, 2025, South Korean boy band ENHYPEN made their mark on Coachella 2025, being the most mentioned K-pop group on Twitter over the weekend.

The group made their debut at the famed music festival and captivated not only the audience but also left an impression on social media globally with the term "ENCHELLA," coined by ENGENEs to signify the moment.

The K-pop group hit a career high when they performed at Coachella, where they became the first K-pop boy group to perform at the 2025 festival. They were also the fastest K-pop group to be included in the Coachella lineup, at just four and a half years since their debut in November 2020.

They performed on the Sahara stage on April 12 and 19, singing the songs ENGENEs love, such as Paranormal, Blockbuster, BITE ME, and others.

After their stage performance, the group took over X trends as #ENCHELLA and #COACHELLA2025 became very popular and trending. Many of their fans, called ENGENEs, took to X to promote excitement and fill the platform with praise.

One wrote on X:

"The main K-event."

With their successful Coachella debut, ENGENEs noted that the group has solidified their status as a leading force in the K-pop industry.

"We'll always have the last laugh, PROUD OF YOU BOYS," a fan wrote.

"One for the books," another fan added.

"SLAY SO MUCH ENHYPEN," another fan added.

Several ENGENEs rejoiced as they learned the latest achievement of the K-pop boy group.

"As they should, and we cheered," a fan commented.

"Oh my enhypen you will always be successful," another fan said.

"Hahahaha #ENKARMA! Let’s go keep talking about #ENHYPEN," another fan shared.

ENHYPEN electrifies Coachella 2025 with historic debut

South Korean boy band ENHYPEN announced their sixth mini-album, DESIRE: UNLEASH, coming out on June 5, 2025. Their announcement was made from the stage of Coachella 2025, when the band provided a teaser for their upcoming album title and release date and added the phrase, "CAN’T TOUCH YOU, BUT I’M GONNA MAKE YOU MINE."

The album marks a new chapter for ENHYPEN, following their previous release, Orange Blood, in November 2023. While specific details about the tracklist remain under wraps, the group has hinted at exploring themes of desire and transformation, aligning with their evolving musical narrative.

Along with the album, they will also be resuming their WALK THE LINE world tour that started in Goyang, South Korea, on October 5, 2024. There are four legs, covering four regions on the tour across Asia, Japan, the United States, and Europe. It has 22 total shows.

The U.S. leg, which includes shows in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and other major cities, will start on August 6, 2025, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park (New York). Tickets for the U.S. (and Europe) shows will go on presale for ENGENE members on April 23, 2025, and general sales will start April 25, 2025.

The group's European tour dates include performances in London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin, and Paris, concluding on September 3, 2025.

