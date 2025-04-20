"HATERS GONNA HATE" — ENHYPEN shuts down empty crowd allegations at Coachella 2025, leaving fans proud

On April 20, 2025 (April 19 PT), ENHYPEN dominated the Sahara Tent at Coachella for their second show. Their first show was on April 13 (April 12 PT) with a 45-minute set. This was the K-pop group's debut performance at the music festival as they became the fastest group to join the roster of Coachella since their debut in 2020.
The K-pop group performed at Coachella 2025, quelling rumors of sparse attendance and reinforcing their global appeal. During the Coachella YouTube livestream, the cameraman panned across the crowd, which visibly displayed a jam-packed arena in front of the Sahara stage.
Prior to their performance, social media buzzed with unfounded claims suggesting that ENHYPEN might face a lackluster crowd at Coachella. However, these assertions were swiftly debunked as fans, known as ENGENEs, and festival-goers shared images and videos depicting a packed audience.
The overwhelming turnout not only silenced skeptics but also highlighted ENHYPEN's strong fan base. One fan wrote on X:
"HATERS GONNA HATE, AND ENHYPEN's GONNA ATE!!"
The group's Coachella second-weekend debut sparked a flurry of activity across social media platforms.
"WOAAAAH, CROWD??? SO FUCCCINGG LOUD!!!! LET’S GO ENCHELLA," a fan wrote.
"Universe is on Enhypen side. If you’re not, maybe think abt your existence," another fan wrote.
"Cameraman said not today and zoomed out like, ‘Let me shut the clowns up before they even start talking’," another fan added.
Others thanked the cameraman for showing the audience present at the group's second show at Coachella.
"GIVE THAT CAMERA MAN A RAISEEEEE," a fan remarked.
"YouTube also hid the viewers count haha but yeah real crowd explains everything," another fan commented.
"The cameraman definitely needs a raise! Give them a raise y'all," another fan wrote.
ENHYPEN takes over Sahara Tent at Coachella 2025 for a second round
ENHYPEN's appearance at Coachella marks a significant milestone in their burgeoning career. Since their formation through the reality show I-LAND in 2020, the group has rapidly ascended the ranks of the global music scene.
The group embraced a unique concept titled "Vampires in the Desert" at the music festival. The group blended gothic aesthetics with the arid backdrop of Indio, California, creating an immersive experience that resonated with attendees.
Their setlist featured hits like BITE ME and Blockbuster, among other fan-favorites. Here is the group's full setlist:
- Blockbuster
- Blessed-Cursed
- Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)
- ParadoXXX Invasion
- Paranormal
- XO (Only If You Say Yes) (English Ver.)
- No Doubt
- Sweet Venom (English Ver.)
- Daydream
- Moonstruck
- Bite Me
- Drunk-Dazed
- Brought The Heat Back
Hashtags such as #ENCHELLA and #COACHELLA2025 trended globally, with fans sharing their excitement and pride. The group's fashion statements for both weekends were also praised by fans, as the first day was from Prada. The second day outfits were designed by WHO DECIDES WAR.
The K-pop sensation surprised fans worldwide by announcing their upcoming mini-album, DESIRE: UNLEASH, during their Coachella 2025 Day 2 show. This project is described as a continuation of their previous work, building upon the storyline of Romance: Untold while exploring new musical styles.