“Really fit their vampire concept” — Fans impressed by ENHYPEN’s Coachella 2025 D-2 outfits exclusively designed by WHO DECIDES WAR

ENHYPEN's debut at Coachella 2025 was a display of music and fashion, as the K-pop group took the stage in custom-designed outfits by WHO DECIDES WAR. The collaboration marked a significant milestone, making ENHYPEN the first K-pop act to receive bespoke stagewear from the American luxury brand.
WHO DECIDES WAR is a luxury clothing brand founded by Taylor Diamore and Ev Bravado. The brand is known for designing apparel inspired by the stories of Black Americans and has been worn by Western celebrities like Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and Playboi Carti.
ENHYPEN's performance on April 12 featured pieces by PRADA, worn as part of their role as the brand's ambassadors. For their second weekend show at Coachella 2025, the group wore high-fashion outfits by WHO DECIDES WAR.
These included leather jackets with hand embroidery, detailed garment distressing, and patchwork. The pieces were made from upcycled or hand-treated materials and merged with denim to create custom-made pieces.
Fans worldwide praised the group's Coachella performance, taking to social media to express their admiration for the group's stage presence and fashion choices. One fan wrote on X:
"Their fits today were so good, really fit their vampire concept"
Fans mentioned that the Day 2 outfits worn by the K-pop boy group "looked so awesome."
"The clothes looked so awesome. It looks amazing cool on them it fits their Vampires concept perfectly this time last week was good but weak it still missing the wow factor anyway it ends. Well done Enhypen for making us so proud," a fan wrote.
"So this is what Jake meant when he said "never worn before"," another fan added.
"And I'm so happy with their outfit for this week," another fan said.
Others underscored that the K-pop group is creating their strong image by wearing outfits by unconventional brands.
"Which makes SO MUCH sense why they were invited to Coachella.... they have a strong brand identity and brand story," a fan remarked.
"I really liked the design of their outfits today! They remind me of cathedral windows," another fan said.
"They literally looks so good with those outfits combine with their hot stage & awesome performance," another fan commented.
ENHYPEN captivates Coachella 2025 with custom Prada ensembles on D-1
At Coachella 2025, ENHYPEN not only delivered a standout musical performance but also made a significant fashion statement, wearing custom-designed outfits by luxury fashion house Prada.
This collaboration marked a historic moment, as the group became the first K-pop act to receive bespoke stagewear from the Italian brand.
The group's Coachella debut on April 12 was both a visual and auditory feast. Their cowboy-themed attire featured vintage-inspired denim, silk neckerchiefs, and intricately embellished outerwear adorned with beadwork, mother-of-pearl buttons, and contrasting piping.
These ensembles complemented the festival's vibrant atmosphere and showcased Prada's commitment to craftsmanship and innovation.
Meanwhile, ENHYPEN announced their upcoming EP DESIRE: UNLEASH on their second week performance at Coachella 2025 on April 20. The group confirmed that the new EP is set for release on June 5, 2025.