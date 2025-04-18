"Enssera crumbs" — Fans react as LE SSERAFIM & ENHYPEN become the only K-pop groups to achieve strong pre-order album sales through GS Retail

On April 18, 2025, AP News reported that K-pop groups LE SSERAFIM and ENHYPEN achieved significant pre-order sales through GS Retail's mobile application, 'Our Neighborhood GS'.

The app witnessed a 173% spike in its pre-order feature, where customers placed orders for several items, including K-pop albums. LE SSERAFIM and ENHYPEN albums were amongst the items that led the upward trend in the orders, contributing to the app's profit.

GS Retail is a prominent South Korean convenience store chain, and it facilitates K-pop album pre-orders via its 'Our Neighborhood GS' app. The head executive of GS Retail’s O4O division, Jeon Jin-hyeok, was quoted by AP News:

“The pre-order service is establishing itself as a new consumption trend that allows customers to quickly secure the products they want and conveniently receive them from a designated store.”

Jeon Jin-hyeok continued:

“In addition to pre-orders, we will utilize various functions of the ‘Our Neighborhood GS’ app, such as quick commerce and Wine25 Plus, to surpass 4 million MAUs (monthly active users) this year and further solidify our position as the industry’s No. 1 mobile app.”

Fans expressed enthusiasm over the accessibility of albums through GS Retail's platform, appreciating the convenience and exclusive merchandise offerings. The success of LE SSERAFIM and ENHYPEN through this channel reflects a broader shift in the K-pop industry's distribution strategies.

One fan celebrated the two K-pop bands' achievements and termed them as "ENSSERA", an amalgam of the two group names. The fan wrote on X:

"Oh this enssera crumbs exactly"

The impressive pre-order sales of albums achieved by LE SSERAFIM and ENHYPEN, respectively, via GS Retail's 'Our Neighborhood GS' app were celebrated by their fans on social media.

"See?? fearnots and engenes should be kissing not fighting," a fan wrote.

"OMG MY ENSSERA," another fan wrote.

"Now fearnots and engenes get along," another fan added.

The two fandoms collectively rejoiced and flooded X with their tweets.

"kpoptwt's most hated is actually most demanded. Just proves online hate means nothing irl," a fan remarked.

"oh ENSSERA you will always be famous," another fan reacted.

"The best 4th gen gg (girl group) and bg (boy group)," another fan said.

LE SSERAFIM and ENHYPEN set to ignite global stages with their respective 2025 world tours

Two of K-pop’s most dynamic groups, LE SSERAFIM and ENHYPEN, are poised to embark on their respective 2025 world tours.

Announced on February 28, 2025, LE SSERAFIM's Easy Crazy Hot world tour marks the group's first worldwide concert series. The tour supports their trilogy of extended plays: Easy, Crazy, and the recently released Hot. Kicking off in Incheon, South Korea, on April 19, the tour spans 17 shows across Asia and North America.

The Asian leg includes performances in major cities such as Nagoya, Osaka, Kitakyushu, Saitama, Taipei, Hong Kong, Manila, Bangkok, and Singapore. North American dates are slated for September, with specific venues to be announced.

ENHYPEN's Walk the Line tour, announced earlier this year, is set to be their most extensive to date. The tour's US and European legs commence on August 6, 2025, in Belmont Park, New York, and conclude on September 3 in Paris, France.

The US leg includes performances in key cities, with tickets available through ENGENE membership presales starting April 23, followed by general sales on April 25. The European segment features shows in London, Amsterdam, and Paris, among others.

Fans, known respectively as FEARNOTs and ENGENEs, are eagerly preparing for these events, with social media platforms abuzz with discussions, fan projects, and ticketing strategies.

For detailed tour dates and ticketing information, fans are encouraged to visit the official Weverse pages for LE SSERAFIM and ENHYPEN.

