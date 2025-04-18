"It is scripted and funny" — Fans defend LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon from alleged fatshaming remark in Moon Sang-hoon's parody chat show

On April 16, 2025, LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon appeared on Moon Sang-hoon's YouTube talk show, Tailored Chat. As the name suggests, it is a scripted show with satirical content.

In a recent episode of Moon Sang-hoon's parody YouTube series, LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon became the subject of controversy following remarks perceived by many as fat-shaming. The incident ignited a wave of support for the idol, with fans defending her comment by highlighting that the entire show is scripted.

During the episode, Chaewon's comments about body weight led some viewers to interpret them as derogatory.

For the unversed, Moon Sang-hoon mentioned LE SSERAFIM charting on Billboard 200 at No. 6 and joked about it as per the show's script. In response, Chaewon replied with a snarky comment, which originally translates to “Being heavy isn’t something to be proud of?”

However, YouTube's auto-translate mixed the Korean sentence's original meaning and dubbed it as:

"Your stomach is sagging about.”

Furthermore, Moon Sang-hoon joked that being sixth on the Billboard 200 is not much of an achievement. To this, Chaewon's scripted statement originally gets translated as, “Oh, you’re saying 100 kilograms is considered heavy?”

Chaewon's statement was intended to take a dig at Moon Sang-hoon's bodyweight—again, it was scripted by the host and his team. However, the YouTube translation got it wrong. It read:

"You weigh 100 kilos and you’re sagging?”

The remarks quickly circulated online, sparking outrage among fans who viewed them as an example of the persistent body-shaming issues within the entertainment industry.

Chaewon's fanbase, known as FEARNOTs, swiftly came to her defense. They highlighted that the entire concept of Moon Sang-hoon's YouTube talk show, Tailored Chat, is to put up a scripted interview with banter between the host and his guest to create comedy. One fan wrote on X:

"It is scripted and funny.... Just enjoy."

Viewers who misunderstood the concept and nature of the YouTube talk show reacted negatively to the clip.

"Its always these type of men that disrespect women. scripted or not, it’s rude. chaewon clock him," a fan wrote.

"Chaewon next time ask enhyphen for some tips and tricks on f@t shaming," another fan said.

"This lowkey fatphobic doeeee i dont expect idols to stop thinking this way but i thought kpop fans wouldnt laugh anymore considering how everyone acted during the enha situation," another fan remarked.

Meanwhile, several fans reunited on social media to explain the premise of the show and how the dialogues were scripted and Chaewon was "asked" to say them.

"This man gets violated by every idol that shows up it’s so funny," a fan wrote.

"Before anyone sh*ts at her she’s literally told to say those things and the mc knows it. its in their script," another fan explained.

"She was still being nice tbh, the subtitles were kinda doing the most lol," another fan added.

LE SSERAFIM's recent activities include releasing new EP, HOT, and second Overwatch 2 collaboration

South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM made a comeback with their fifth mini-album, HOT, released on March 14, 2025. Coinciding with this musical release, the group has also reignited their partnership with Blizzard Entertainment for a second collaboration with the popular game Overwatch 2.

HOT marks the culmination of LE SSERAFIM's trilogy, following their previous mini-albums Easy and Crazy from 2024. This latest installment showcases the group's evolution, both musically and thematically. The album comprises five tracks that delve into themes of passion, transformation, and fearless love.

After their inaugural collaboration in 2023 was successful, LE SSERAFIM partnered with Blizzard Entertainment to have a second Overwatch 2 collaboration that launched on March 18, 2025. This limited-time event ran until March 31, unveiling more new in-game emotes and content using the LE SSERAFIM's aesthetic.

Players were able to get exclusive skins for characters, including Mercy, Juno, D.Va, Ashe, and Illari, that were created in collaboration with the K-pop group. There were also recolored versions of previous skins for Brigitte, D.Va, Kiriko, Sombra, and Tracer, allowing fans to experience previous skins again with a new color design.

Meanwhile, to promote HOT and their previous releases, LE SSERAFIM is embarking on the Easy Crazy Hot world tour, starting April 19, 2025, in Incheon.

