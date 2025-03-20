“Bad boys don’t really do it for me” — LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon shares her ideal type and views on marriage

On March 19, 2025, LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon participated in the celebrity Tarot program LEEYONGJIN on YouTube. The program, hosted by the popular tarot card reader Lee Yong-jin, features Korean celebrities discussing various topics and receiving clarity into their futures.

In the interview, Chaewon expressed her hope to get married in the future with passion. She views marriage as something special and is eager to take that step when the time is right, calling it "one of the biggest and most special moments in life."

Lee Yong-jin shifted the conversation and asked if the K-pop idol was into the "bad boy" type. LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon admitted that she doesn't find the appeal of the trope and made it clear that she's looking for kindness in her partner. She added that she appreciates a "family-oriented" man with a sense of humor.

"My ideal type? Yeah, bad boys don't really do it for me. I like kind people. I like someone kind, family-oriented. Someone funny," Chaewon said.

More about Kim Chaewon and the Genesis of LE SSERAFIM

In 2018, Kim Chaewon competed in the reality series Produce 48 for Woollim Entertainment. She advanced to 10th position and qualified for the project girl group IZ*ONE. It debuted on October 29, 2018, with the mini-album ColorIZ.

IZ*ONE disbanded in April 2021. After this, Chaewon moved to Source Music under HYBE Corporation. She debuted as a member and leader of HYBE's first girl group, LE SSERAFIM.

The group name is a play on the phrase "I'm fearless," which mirrors the message of self-assurance and strength. The group debuted on May 2, 2022, with their first mini-album, Fearless. The original lineup consisted of six members: Sakura, Kim Garam, Hong Eunchae, Kim Chaewon, Kazuha, and Huh Yunjin.

Furthermore, after six days of its release, pre-orders for Fearless exceeded 270,000 copies and 380,000 copies after sixteen days.

Not long after their debut, however, member Kim Garam became embroiled in a high school bullying scandal. This led to her hiatus and departure from the group in July 2022, making LE SSERAFIM a five-member group.

The group made their comeback in October 2022 with the release of their second EP, Antifragile. So far, they have released the following EP(S):

Fearless (2022)

(2022) Fearless and Blue Flame (Japanese versions 2023)

(Japanese versions 2023) UNFORGIVEN (2023)

(2023) EASY (2024)

(2024) CRAZY (2024)

(2024) HOT (2025)

LE SSERAFIM's latest collaboration with Overwatch 2

Blizzard Entertainment partnered with K-pop supergroup LE SSERAFIM, delivering exclusive content in their game Overwatch 2. The 2025 partnership marks the second collaboration between the girl group and Overwatch 2.

Their first collaboration was in 2023, featuring the hit song Perfect Nights, which released several limited-time skins and challenges in the game. The 2023 campaign was a massive success, with the song garnering over 110 million views on YouTube and over 400 million streams on Spotify.

The 2025 collaboration introduces a series of stylish skins inspired by the girl group's latest HOT album aesthetics. Notable additions include new limited skins for game characters like Mercy, Juno, D.Va, Ashe, and Illari.

Overwatch 2 also held the mixed reality livestream gaming event with the girl group on March 18, 2025. Additionally, players can purchase recolored versions of the 2023 collaboration skins for Brigitte, D.Va, Kiriko, Sombra, and Tracer. These recolors allow fans to revisit and customize their favorite looks from the previous collaboration.

LE SSERAFIM released its fifth EP, HOT, on March 14, 2025. The tracklist includes Born Fire, HOT, Come Over, Ash, and So Cynical (Badum).

