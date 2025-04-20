“THOUGHT I WAS HEARING THINGS” — Fans in a frenzy over ENHYPEN members cursing during their Coachella performance

ENHYPEN's debut at Coachella 2025 was a landmark event, marking them as the only K-pop boy group to perform at the festival that year. Their high-energy set wowed audiences, but it was the unexpected use of explicit language by some members that ignited a flurry of reactions across social media platforms.

K-pop idols are traditionally known for their polished and family-friendly images. However, ENHYPEN's second week performance at Coachella on April 20, 2025, challenged these conventions.

During their set, certain members like Jay and Jake incorporated profanities into their stage banter and lyrics, a move that surprised many fans. Jake screamed into his mic and said,

“All my ladies out there, I need y'all to bounce on this next one.”

Jake also said,

“Let's f*cking take this all the way. Get ready to sing this s*it y'all.”

Meanwhile, his bandmate Jay said,

“Get ready shake your a**.”

This bold approach aligns with a broader trend among K-pop artists seeking to break free from restrictive norms and express themselves more authentically on global stages.

The K-pop community responded swiftly to ENHYPEN's unexpected language. On platforms like Twitter and Instagram, fans expressed a range of emotions, from astonishment to admiration. Some praised the group for showcasing a more mature and genuine side. One fan tweeted,

“I THOUGHT I WAS HEARING THINGS”

A fan quoted Jay and Jake's statements from Coachella 2025 D-2. (Image via X/@i43jay and @loveenksn)

Fans discussed online that ENHYPEN's use of explicit language at Coachella. It delighted the fandom, seeing the boys having fun onstage.

"He can cursed at me anytime he wants and i'd still be grateful for it," a fan wrote.

"YOOO I MISSED THIS?? ILL DO ANYTHING FOR YALl," another fan wrote.

"THIS ONE IS FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS YALL. Now who the hell taught him this DO IT AGAIN," another fan added.

Others joked about how unexpected it was for them to see the rookie boy group from HYBE, "wilding at Coachella."

"Why is enhypen suddenly wilding at Coachella," a fan wrote.

"THE WAY I THREW MY PHONE AND DROPPED TO MY KNEES SJDHJDHDBSVSX," another fan said.

"Hehe just clips of Jake and Jay cursing because why notttt (crashing out because I find them insanely hot for this)," another fan added.

ENHYPEN stuns fans at Coachella 2025 with dual weekend Blockbuster performances

Expand Tweet

South Korean boy band ENHYPEN made quite the impression during Coachella 2025. The group took the stage two times over two weekends that rocked the house. ENHYPEN was the only K-pop boy group on the line-up this year, which made their appearances even more prominent when they took the Sahara Stage.

ENHYPEN debuted at Coachella on April 12, wearing custom Prada outfits that embraced the "cowboycore" trend, utilizing denim with a worn aesthetic, using silk neckerchiefs, and embellishments that were beadwork and mother-of-pearl buttons. This collaboration was monumental, as they became the first K-pop act to receive custom stagewear from the Italian house.

Their setlist included a mix of fan favorites and newer tracks, such as Blockbuster, Blessed-Cursed, BITE ME, Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), ParadoXXX Invasion, and their English-language single Loose, which they had recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Returning on April 20 (April 19 PT), ENHYPEN showcased a different facet of their style and musicality. This time, they donned custom outfits designed by WHO DECIDES WAR, a luxury brand known for its storytelling through fashion. The ensembles featured distressed denim, intricate embroidery, and layered textures that complemented the group's more intense stage presence.

The setlist remained consistent, allowing fans to experience the group's versatility across both weekends. Songs like Paranormal, XO (Only If You Say Yes), No Doubt, Sweet Venom, Daydream, Moonstruck, BITE ME, Drunk-Dazed, and Brought The Heat Back were performed with renewed vigor.

Notably, the second weekend's performance addressed and dispelled online rumors regarding audience turnout during their first show. Wide-angle shots of the crowd were shared on social media, highlighting the substantial audience and silencing skeptics. Furthermore, the group and fans celebrated Jay's 23rd birthday on Coachella's Sahara Stage.

Expand Tweet

On April 20, 2025, the K-pop boy group also announced their comeback mini-album at Coachella 2025. Their upcoming EP DESIRE: UNLEASH is set to drop on June 5.

