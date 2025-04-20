Who is JBACH? Grammy-winning songwriter teases collaboration with ENHYPEN on upcoming album 'DESIRE: UNLEASH' EP's title track

On April 20, 2025 (April 19 PT), ENHYPEN performed for the second weekend at Coachella at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. During their second-day stint, the group surprised fans by announcing their upcoming mini-album, DESIRE: UNLEASH, set to release on June 5.

The announcement was met with overwhelming excitement, especially with the revelation that the EP's title track is a collaboration with Grammy-winning songwriter JBACH.

On April 20, 2025, JBACH tweeted the news on his official X account and wrote,

"Engenes I may or may not have written the title track."

JBACH, whose real name is John Bach, is a renowned songwriter and producer known for his versatility across genres. He has contributed to numerous chart-topping hits and has worked with a diverse array of artists, earning him a Grammy Award for his songwriting skills.

His collaboration with ENHYPEN marks his first foray into the K-pop industry, bringing a fresh perspective to the genre.

Grammy-winning songwriter JBACH's collaborations with K-pop and Western artists

The Chaldean-American pop singer and songwriter has been deep in the K-pop industry with songwriting credits on tracks by Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, and more.

Here are some of the notable collaborations:

1) LE SSERAFIM: CRAZY (ft. PinkPantheress)

2) Stray Kids: I Like It (from the Billboard 200 No. 1 album ATE)

3) TXT: Over The Moon, Danger and Heaven

4) Stray Kids: U ft. TABLO (from the Billboard 200 No. 1 Album HOP)

5) FIFTY FIFTY ft. Kaliii: Barbie Dreams

6) Anitta: Sabana (from Funk Generation)

7) Ava Max: My Oh My

8) Paloma Faith: God In A Dress and Let It Ride

9) Meghan Trainor & Jason Derulo: Hands On Me

10) Chri$tian Gate$: Numb

11) Slayyyter: Erotic Electronic, Out Of Time, Miss Belladonna, I Love Hollywood, Dramatic, Rhinestone Heart and James Dean

12) Snow Wife: AMERICAN HORROR SHOW

13) Natalie Jane: Intrusive Thoughts

14) Jason Derulo & Michael Buble: Spicy Margarita

More about ENHYPEN's Coachella 2025 debut

K-pop phenomenon ENHYPEN made a momentous debut performance at Coachella 2025, as the fastest Korean boy group to perform at the festival since their official debut in November 2020. They performed two weekends on April 12 and April 19, 2025.

ENHYPEN's performance at Coachella 2025 was a major accomplishment, as they were the only K-pop boy group to perform at the festival that year. The setlist of fan favorites included Moonstruck and Paranormal, where they trended at number one and number two, respectively, on South Korea's X platform after the performance.

Here is the group's full setlist from their Coachella 2025 stage:

Blockbuster

Blessed-Cursed

Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)

ParadoXXX Invasion

Paranormal

XO (Only If You Say Yes) (English Ver.)

No Doubt

Sweet Venom (English Ver.)

Daydream

Moonstruck

Bite Me

Drunk-Dazed

Brought The Heat Back

Adding a touch of high fashion to their performance, ENHYPEN donned custom-designed outfits as ambassadors for the luxury brand Prada for their first show at Coachella 2025. On their second show on April 20, they flaunted ensembles from the American luxury brand WHO DECIDES WAR.

Meanwhile, the surprise announcement of DESIRE: UNLEASH mini-album during the K-pop group's second day Coachella set fuelled fan anticipation. The mini-album is anticipated to showcase a new musical direction for the group, with JBACH's involvement hinting at a blend of Western pop influences.

ENHYPEN fans, known as ENGENEs, expressed immense excitement over the upcoming release, eagerly speculating about the themes and concepts the group will explore in this new chapter of their musical journey.

