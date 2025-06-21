“He saw everything” - Fans react to BTS’ Suga quietly departing amidst the gathering of fans waiting for his military discharge

On June 21, BTS’ Suga was officially discharged from the military. However, unlike his fellow members, he chose not to make a public appearance for his discharge. Despite fans gathering at the venue with heartfelt preparations and gifts, the BTS star kept a low profile and was not seen publicly.

But in his fashion, he still found a quiet yet meaningful way to connect with his fans. He reportedly left the venue in a black car, avoiding the crowd. Interestingly, he timed his exit to coincide with the moment he posted a heartfelt letter to fans on Weverse.

While ARMYs were busy reading his message, he quietly made his departure, and most didn’t even notice until it was over. However, a few fans caught glimpses of his car leaving and shared short clips on social media.

Some fans speculate that Suga may have opted for a discreet exit out of lingering feelings tied to last year’s DUI (Driving Under Influence) controversy, believing he may have felt hesitant to face fans directly. Nevertheless, ARMYs flooded social media with supportive and loving messages, expressing how proud they are of him, regardless of what happened.

“He came and went quietly. Someone please tell him that he didn't disappoint us, that we love him very much, that everything that happened is in the past, that the future gonna be much better, and most importantly, that he shouldn't apologize anymore.” A fan wrote.

“I hope he saw all the projects and knows we will all love and support him always,” a fan said.

“Giggling at the image of him pressing POST and then scurrying away while everyone was crying.” A fan pointed out playfully.

Fans expressed how they wish their love to reach the BTS star:

“God I truly hope he sees all the projects and feel all the love he needs assurance.” A fan mentioned.

“That’s so yoongi coded of him..I hope he realised the no cheers was bcoz they're all crying of his own letter and hopefully he had a good peak at army projects and seen how loved he's always been with no change.” A fan stated emotionally.

"THE WAY THE ANNOUNCEMENT DROPPED WHILE WE WERE IN FRONT OF HYBE," a fan exclaimed.

Suga pens a heartfelt letter for the fans on Weverse

BTS’ Suga became the final member of the group to be discharged from the military, officially completing his 21-month service. Just days earlier, on June 10 and 11, fellow members RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin had returned from duty, warmly greeted by fans and holding cheerful discharge moments filled with celebration. However, Suga chose a quieter, introspective approach for his return.

Unlike the others, he did not hold a public appearance or a celebratory Weverse live. Instead, he chose to speak directly to fans through a letter, his first personal message since enlisting.

Parts of the letter read:

“Hello everyone, nice to see you. This is Suga. It’s been about 2 years. How have you all been? As of today, I’ve been discharged, and I’m greeting you after a long time. I’ve been waiting for this day, and since it’s been so long, I tought a lot about how I should greet you.”

He continued,

"ARMY, thank you for waiting for me. I’m truly grateful. And I’m sorry for the disappointment and concern I caused with what happened last year. What hurt the most was knowing that I had hurt the hearts of my fans. I also felt sorry to the members, who must’ve felt heavy-hearted in their own ways because of me."

Suga also shared that these two years gave him time to reflect and reset. He acknowledged that stepping away from work was necessary for personal growth, and he promised to return stronger with more effort and consistent updates for ARMYs.

This quiet yet emotional return struck a chord with fans. Suga’s honest words and thoughtful gesture resonated with them.

With all seven members now officially discharged, BTS has reunited at last, three years after they began their military journey.

