"Waited so long for this day": Fans celebrate Suga's discharge as all 7 BTS members complete military service 

On Saturday, June 21, BTS' SUGA was discharged from his mandatory military service. There was no official discharge ceremony or a livestream. However, the idol informed his fans about his return through a heartfelt letter to ARMYs. Following the same, fans were thrilled and emotional to have all the BTS members complete their mandatory military service.

The members kickstarted their enlistment in December 2022, with the elder member, BTS' Jin, to enter the military. This was followed by j-hope's and SUGA's enlistment in April 2023 and September 2023, respectively. The remaining four members, RM, Taehyung, Jungkook, and Jimin, enlisted in subsequent days in December 2023.

Last year, both Jin and j-hope were discharged, while the other five members were discharged in June this year. Therefore, fans and netizens warmly welcomed all the members and also grandly celebrated the complete reunion of the BTS after almost three years. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Waited so long for this day"

"kpop is no longer fatherless" said a fan on X

"feeling like thanos when he got all the infinity stones" added another fan

"MY 7 GUYS ARE FOR REAL FREE, THANK GOD" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens celebrated the return of all seven members from their mandatory military service.

"For non K-pop Stan’s this is like BTS coming back after 3 Years" stated a fan

"I CANT BELIEVE IT THE DAY IS FINALLY HERE" added an X user

"I have officially seen my men through 10 years of stanning and full military enlistments wow" said a netizen

"do you all realise that nothing is standing in bts' way anymore. hide your faves, BTS is back" commented another X user

BTS' SUGA releases a heartfelt letter on Weverse following his discharge from mandatory military service

BTS' SUGA, known as Min Yoon-gi, enlisted in the military in September 2023 as a public service worker. Due to the idol's long-persistent shoulder injury, the idol was enlisted under the alternative military service. Following the successful completion of his service, he was discharged on June 21.

While there wasn't a discharge ceremony or a livestream where the idol officially announced his return, he wrote a letter to his fans, ARMYs, conveying that he had missed them during his enlistment period and was excited to reunite after almost two years. Here's what the idol wrote:

"Hello, everyone. Nice to meet you. It's a SUGA. It's been about two years. How have you all been. It's been a long time since I was called off today. It's a day I've been waiting for and it's been a long time, so I had a lot of thoughts on how to say hello. First of all, I wanted to say thank you to the fans who have been waiting for us. I really missed you."

SUGA continued,

"I think I had two years to think about myself. In particular, I wanted to take a step away from what I had been doing for a long time. In the meantime, I have not been able to look back on myself because I have been running forward, but this time has been an opportunity to look back on myself. Dear ARMY, thank you for your patience and thank you very much."

The idol concluded his letter by apologizing for the DUI incident that unfolded in December 2024.

"And I'm sorry for making you disappointed and worried about what happened last year. Above all, it was so upsetting that it hurt the fans' hearts. I felt sorry for the members who must have felt heavy in their seats because of me. In the future, we will try our best to repay the love you have given us. I love you. Everyone, I'll keep you posted from time to time."

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting more updates from the BTS members following their reunion.

