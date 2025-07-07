From BTS’ j-hope to Lee Min-ho: All the K-pop idols and celebrities spotted at BLACKPINK’s ‘DEADLINE’ Seoul concert

BLACKPINK officially kicked off their DEADLINE global concert series on July 5 and 6, 2025, with back-to-back live performances at the Goyang Sports Complex in Seoul. The shows marked the quartet’s first joint appearance in nearly two years and eight months.
This return also set a new benchmark, as BLACKPINK became the first female K-pop act to headline a standalone show at Goyang Main Stadium. The two-night event attracted 100s of musical artists and screen actors seen in attendance. Here is a list of familiar names who were present over the weekend.
- BTS’s j-hope
- TWICE (Nayeon and Jihyo)
- Red Velvet (Irene and Seulgi)
- SEVENTEEN (Mingyu, The8, and Jeonghan)
- aespa
- NEWJEANS
- LE SSERAFIM
- i-dle (Minnie)
- KEP1ER's Huening Bahiyyih
- IVE
- BABYMONSTER
- TREASURE
- CLOSE YOUR EYES
- EXO’s Suho and D.O.
- i-dle’s Minnie
- WINNER’s Kang Seung-yoon
- WJSN’s Bona
- Lee Hye-ri
- Lee Min-ho
- Jung Hae-in
- Jung Ho-yeon
- Lee Soo-hyuk
- Seol In-ah
- Seo In-guk
- Lee Donghwi
BLACKPINK reveals new track in Seoul concert
BLACKPINK's DEADLINE Seoul concert featured a 25-song catalog that combined signature hits, individual stages, and the first-ever live showcase of a brand-new single. The evening began with Kill This Love. The overall lineup included several of their most popular tracks, including Pink Venom, How You Like That, Shut Down, and Playing with Fire.
One of the key moments of the night was the disclosure of Jump, a newly introduced track performed live for the first time. With its choreography, the performance sparked an intense reaction from the crowd. Earlier, YG Entertainment mentioned that they spent a lot of time carefully considering how to present the new track.
"There were many discussions about how to release this new song. We decided to debut it first at the Goyang concert, which holds significance as the starting point of the DEADLINE tour, where we will reunite with our fans. We will officially announce detailed information about the release date soon," the company stated.
Each member also took the stage individually from their recent solo albums. Jennie presented Mantra, Rosé delivered APT., and Lisa performed Rockstar. Meanwhile, Jisoo took over the solo stage with Earthquake. The other songs in the setlist included:
- Your Love
- New Woman
- Pretty Savage
- Don't Know What To Do
- Whistle
- Stay
- Lovesick Girls
- Mantra With The IE
- Like Jennie
- 3AM
- Toxic Till The End
- Boombayah
- DDU-DU DDU-DU
- As If It's Your Last
- Forever Young
Beyond the music, BLACKPINK contributed directly to the creative development of the concert. The members were reportedly hands-on with multiple elements, including visual setup, stage formation, prop design, and movement direction. This level of involvement gave the production a more intimate tone, aligning with their current artistic direction.
The DEADLINE tour is scheduled to cover 16 destinations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The final show is set to take place in January 2026 at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.