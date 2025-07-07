From BTS’ j-hope to Lee Min-ho: All the K-pop idols and celebrities spotted at BLACKPINK’s ‘DEADLINE’ Seoul concert

BLACKPINK officially kicked off their DEADLINE global concert series on July 5 and 6, 2025, with back-to-back live performances at the Goyang Sports Complex in Seoul. The shows marked the quartet’s first joint appearance in nearly two years and eight months.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This return also set a new benchmark, as BLACKPINK became the first female K-pop act to headline a standalone show at Goyang Main Stadium. The two-night event attracted 100s of musical artists and screen actors seen in attendance. Here is a list of familiar names who were present over the weekend.

BTS’s j-hope

TWICE (Nayeon and Jihyo)

Red Velvet (Irene and Seulgi)

SEVENTEEN (Mingyu, The8, and Jeonghan)

aespa

NEWJEANS

LE SSERAFIM

i-dle (Minnie)

KEP1ER's Huening Bahiyyih

IVE

BABYMONSTER

TREASURE

CLOSE YOUR EYES

EXO’s Suho and D.O.

i-dle’s Minnie

WINNER’s Kang Seung-yoon

WJSN’s Bona

Lee Hye-ri

Lee Min-ho

Jung Hae-in

Jung Ho-yeon

Lee Soo-hyuk

Seol In-ah

Seo In-guk

Lee Donghwi

Ad

BLACKPINK reveals new track in Seoul concert

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLACKPINK's DEADLINE Seoul concert featured a 25-song catalog that combined signature hits, individual stages, and the first-ever live showcase of a brand-new single. The evening began with Kill This Love. The overall lineup included several of their most popular tracks, including Pink Venom, How You Like That, Shut Down, and Playing with Fire.

One of the key moments of the night was the disclosure of Jump, a newly introduced track performed live for the first time. With its choreography, the performance sparked an intense reaction from the crowd. Earlier, YG Entertainment mentioned that they spent a lot of time carefully considering how to present the new track.

Ad

"There were many discussions about how to release this new song. We decided to debut it first at the Goyang concert, which holds significance as the starting point of the DEADLINE tour, where we will reunite with our fans. We will officially announce detailed information about the release date soon," the company stated.

Each member also took the stage individually from their recent solo albums. Jennie presented Mantra, Rosé delivered APT., and Lisa performed Rockstar. Meanwhile, Jisoo took over the solo stage with Earthquake. The other songs in the setlist included:

Ad

Your Love

New Woman

Pretty Savage

Don't Know What To Do

Whistle

Stay

Lovesick Girls

Mantra With The IE

Like Jennie

3AM

Toxic Till The End

Boombayah

DDU-DU DDU-DU

As If It's Your Last

Forever Young

Beyond the music, BLACKPINK contributed directly to the creative development of the concert. The members were reportedly hands-on with multiple elements, including visual setup, stage formation, prop design, and movement direction. This level of involvement gave the production a more intimate tone, aligning with their current artistic direction.

Ad

The DEADLINE tour is scheduled to cover 16 destinations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The final show is set to take place in January 2026 at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More