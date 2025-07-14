"He's so real"— Fans react as BTS' Jungkook reveals he cried over Kpop Demon Hunters ending, calls Jinu an "idiot" in emotional confession

On July 14, 2025, BTS' Jungkook surprised fans with a solo Weverse live from Los Angeles. This was his first one-on-one session with ARMY since his military discharge last month. Just hours earlier, he had also gone live with Jimin. Though Jimin had gone to bed by midnight, Jungkook stayed up and decided to spend more time with fans.

In the second live, one moment quickly stood out. While playing songs from the animated film Kpop Demon Hunters, Jungkook casually began watching scenes from the movie and ended up getting emotional during the ending. He confessed that the scene where the male lead, Jinu, sacrifices himself for Rumi made him cry when he watched the movie for the first time.

Jungkook admitted it wasn’t the sadness but the overwhelming build-up that made his chest feel tight and brought tears to his eyes. According to user @winnttaebear on X, he said,

"I watched KPOP DEMON HUNTERS and I cried. I cried. At the end. When they were doing with the Saja Boys and when she said that she was going to make a Honmoon by herself and ran into the stadium. And I went oh and [tears] dropped."

He even jokingly called Jinu an “idiot” for not fighting alongside Rumi and taking all the burden on himself. As translated by an X user, @Tae95_97kook, the singer said,

"You idiot! You have to live if your soul comes back to you, you have to work hard to live together, what do you do?"

Fans quickly took to social media to react to his raw honesty. Many said it made Jungkook more relatable for tearing up during an emotional animated film. An X user, @virgoshrtz, wrote,

"he’s so real. We love you jungkook."

Some joked that Jungkook had now fully entered the world of Kpop Demon Hunters. He was singing its OST, quoting lines, and reacting to scenes like a true fan.

"JUNG KOOK CAME LIVE and said he cried watching KPOP DEMON HUNTERS, especially the SAJA BOYS X HONMOON scene. He called Jinu a fool. He did a dance step from the movie, and even sang the songs! His soft heart & pure excitement. Our Kookie Fanship is REAL," a fan wrote.

"my softhearted boy. my hopeless romantic. I adore you endlessly," an X user commented.

"Dude all inked up, but lowkey got the softest heart. Feels like his vibe and soul don't always line up," a netizen added.

"we lost jung kook you guys he's completely lost in kpop demon hunters world," another one said.

Others praised his emotional sensitivity. They added that seeing Jungkook cry made them want to watch the film.

"Man..if we watched it together we both would have been SOBBING I cried too amskdkkf," an X user wrote.

"Should I watch the movie jk talking about the movie so passionately i feel like I am missing out," a fan commented.

"He's so real & sensitive I love him even more," another one added.

More about Jungkook’s live, Kpop Demon Hunters, and the film’s rise

This wasn’t the first time BTS mentioned Kpop Demon Hunters. Earlier this month, during BTS’ OT7 live on July 1, RM said he’d watched the movie and was caught singing Soda Pop, one of the movie’s OST hits. Jungkook asked him if he had also watched it, to which the leader nodded in agreement.

In the live earlier today, both Jimin and Jungkook were seen humming along to tracks from the movie together during their shared live. Kpop Demon Hunters has become a major success since its release on Netflix and in limited U.S. theaters on June 20. It tells the story of a K-pop girl group, HuntriX, who live double lives as demon hunters.

They do a face-off against the Saja Boys. The latter is a rival boy band secretly working with demons. The movie’s ending, where Jinu sacrifices his soul to restore Rumi’s powers and the world’s balance, struck a chord with many fans.

Meanwhile, the Kpop Demon Hunters OST continues to dominate the charts. The soundtrack climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated July 19, with 75,000 equivalent album units. This includes over 96 million streams in just three weeks.

With BTS now preparing for their group comeback in Spring 2026, fans are thrilled to see more casual, personal moments like these while the members are in LA.

