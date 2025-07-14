“So beautiful”- Fans emotional as BTS’ Jungkook celebrates 2 years of 'Seven' with a live acoustic Weverse performance

Jungkook of BTS surprised fans with a special treat during his Weverse live on July 14, 2025, with an acoustic performance of his hit song “Seven.” The live held an extra layer of meaning as it marked exactly the second anniversary since the song's release. Whether it clicked in his mind spontaneously or he spotted a fan comment, he acknowledged the song anniversary and decided to celebrate it with a song.
Responding to fan requests pouring in through the live chat, Jungkook delivered a raw version of Seven. Unlike the original’s energetic vibe, this rendition was softer, focused purely on his vocals. And it wasn’t just a snippet as Jungkook sang the entire song, including Latto’s rap part.
This was the first time fans got to hear him perform Seven live with such raw vocals, despite his past performances of the song. Naturally, fans were emotional and overjoyed to hear his voice live again after so long. Social media lit up with excitement, with many saying how much they had missed this and how beautiful the acoustic version was.
Their admiration towards this can be vividly seen through their comments.
“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY QUEEN SEVEN!!!” a fan wished.
“Been waiting for JK's solo live since he got discharged and I got an acoustic version of SEVEN??!! FINALLYYY!!” a netizen expressed.
“Can’t believe it’s been 2 years since Seven dropped and we all collectively lost our minds.” another fan said.
“Wow, proof that even a guitar and a bit of soul can make the internet stop mid-scroll Someone call the Grammy folks, we’ve got a new contender here!” an X user praised.
Fans were enthusiastic while pouring their hearts out about this:
“The adlibs on this are delicious. And the way he assigns a melody to Latto's rap too. He's super musical!” another fan appreciated.
“Finally, a better version for me to obsess over.” a netizen remarked.
“I’VE MISSED HIM SINGING AND HIS LIVES OH MY GOD THIS IS LEGIT HEAVENNNNN.” another fan exclaimed.
Jungkook's Seven's record-breaking achievements over the years
Seven by Jungkook was released on July 14, 2023, as a single song. This was his first official solo music project after BTS announced their group hiatus in 2022. Later, this song was released as part of his solo debut album, GOLDEN.
However, as time passed, Seven, is one of Jungkook's most successful songs. Over time, it has become one of the most successful K-pop songs of all time. The song made history by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Jungkook the first Korean soloist ever to achieve this milestone.
The song simultaneously topped both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, holding the No. 1 position for several weeks. On Spotify as well, Seven shattered numerous records. It became the most-streamed song by a K-pop soloist within a week, crossing 100 million streams in just six days.
The BTS star also became the fastest Asian artist to hit 500 million, 1 billion, and eventually 2 billion streams with a single track. This feat made Seven the first Korean solo track in history to surpass 2 billion streams on the platform, proving its worldwide impact.
Beyond numbers, Seven swept major music awards. It won “Song of the Summer” at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023, and was honored at shows like the MAMA Awards, Golden Disc Awards, and Circle Chart Music Awards. All of this happened while he was enlisted in the military, making the achievements even more remarkable.
Hence, Jungkook singing the song live has made this second anniversary a monumental one for the fans.