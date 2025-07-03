"Golden world tour"- Fans speculate a possible BTS' Jungkook solo tour as custom brand reveals new in-ears

On July 3, 2025, the in-ear brand Soundcat sparked a frenzy among BTS' Jungkook's fans after they posted new customized in-ear monitors for the singer.

The brand shared the post on Instagram featuring sleek Mirror Gold earpieces. The caption highlighted their sparkling finish. These in-ears were reportedly created specifically for Jungkook, igniting fresh rumors of a solo concert or world tour in the making.

In-ear monitors are commonly used by singers during live performances for vocal clarity and protection. Given their timing and the golden color scheme, fans immediately connected the design to the BTS star’s debut album Golden, which was released in late 2023. The caption of the in-ear brand's post read:

"BTS Jung Kook's CIEM Jungkook's NEW in-ears with a clean and sparkling Mirror Gold plate~~!"

These in-ear monitors were also recently used by the singer as he performed wearing them during his guest appearance at j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Seoul. That performance marked his first official stage after being discharged from military service in June.

Keeping up with those rumors, an X user wrote:

"Yesss Jungkook Golden World Tour is coming."

Fans took to social media as they claimed that the new monitors, combined with his updated hairstyle, new tattoos, and piercing revival, suggested something big was coming.

"Haircut, ear pierced, his lip piercing is back! He's also got some fresh tattoos extending from his shoulder. Now, he's even had his in-ear monitors custom-made just for his guest appearance at J-Hope's concert! No chance. I know you're cooking up something massive this time," a fan commented.

"People have noticed the pattern of other members who got new in ears before they went on tour so IM EXCITEDDDDDDD," an X user wrote.

"Ok damnnnn, if it true then I'm so excited," a user remarked.

"Golden era of my golden boy," another person added.

Many hoped the monitors would be used for new stages for a full Golden concert experience. With each small clue, the anticipation continues to grow.

"He is so beautiful, the gold suits him, omg i love how he is using it in every detail.. gold suits only the Golden!!," a fan mentioned.

"I mean they made in-ears for hyung line and announced their tour after so," a netizen added.

"I KNOW HIS WORLD TOUR IS COMING THIS YEAR. I AM SAVING FOR IT," an X user wrote.

Jungkook’s solo journey so far, including his recent performances and future tour buzz

Theories about a solo tour had already been circulating earlier this year. A cryptic teaser from Indonesian platform TiketX, a brief Ticketmaster listing, and whispers from overseas organizers all hinted at possible concerts. Some reports even claimed a stadium in Jakarta had been booked for November.

Though HYBE has not made anything official yet, the sudden reveal of new gear reignited the discussion.

Jungkook officially began his solo career in July 2023 with the track Seven featuring Latto. That same year, he followed up with 3D in collaboration with Jack Harlow. Jungkook later released his full-length solo album Golden in November. The album included songs like Standing Next to You, Yes or No, and Hate You.

In 2024, the idol released a documentary titled I Am Still, which offered a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Golden. He enlisted for military service alongside fellow BTS member Jimin in December 2023 and was discharged in June 2025.

Just days after his return, Jungkook made a surprise appearance at j-hope’s concert, performing Seven live with j-hope taking over the rap part.

While no official tour has been announced, several signs suggest one may be on the way. Indonesian fans spotted Jungkook’s image on a “COMING SOON” teaser by ticketing platform TiketX. Fan accounts referencing Weibo sources also pointed to a potential Mexico City concert at the massive Estadio GNP Seguros.

As fans await confirmation, Jungkook’s new in-ears, golden design, and active public appearances point toward a solo project brewing behind the scenes.

