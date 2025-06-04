"ORGANIC KING"- Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's 'GOLDEN remains as the fastest album by an Asian soloist to surpass 3 Billion Spotify streams

BTS' Jungkook’s album GOLDEN has made history by becoming the first and only album by an Asian soloist to reach 3 billion streams on Spotify—doing so in just 140 days. This makes it the fastest studio album to hit the milestone.

Jungkook beat global stars such as Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd, whose albums took longer to reach the same number. This achievement puts him among the top Korean artists and ahead of many international stars in streaming success.

Fans are celebrating the feat as a moment of pride and a defining record in K-pop and global music history.

"It seems like Jungkook is making history worldwide every day! I'm so proud of him! He is the most successful Asian soloist in the world! Get over it! He's not even here, yet he's tearing up the charts! a fan exclaimed.

"Jungkook's golden album is honestly such a masterpiece and I am so proud of him for making history again," a fan remarked.

"JK did THAT with a debut album. No gimmicks. Just TALENT, STAGE PRESENCE, and a VOICE that’s unmatched," another fan remarked.

Some fans coined shorter phrases to praise the star:

"The first, the one and the only one." a fan stated.

"ACE OF ASIA," a fan coined.

Three songs from Jungkook's GOLDEN have surpassed the 900-million mark

More than a year since it was first achieved, BTS Jungkook’s solo album GOLDEN still holds the title of the fastest studio album in Spotify history to surpass 3 billion streams. The record, initially declared in late 2024, remains unbeaten and unmatched as of June 2025, standing as a benchmark.

To understand the magnitude of this feat, here’s how GOLDEN compares to other major global albums in terms of time taken to reach 3 billion streams:

GOLDEN (Jungkook) – 140 days

Justice (Justin Bieber) – 148 days

Thank U, Next (Ariana Grande) – 161 days

Planet Her (Doja Cat) – 173 days

After Hours (The Weeknd) – 188 days

Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish) – 324 days

El Último Tour Del Mundo (Bad Bunny) – 326 days

Fine Line (Harry Styles) – 342 days

Not only did GOLDEN outpace global icons, but it also became the most-streamed album by an Asian soloist in April 2025, with over 3.3 billion streams.

Adding to its legacy, GOLDEN became the first Asian album to have three tracks surpass 900 million streams each on Spotify:

Seven (ft. Latto) – 2.37 billion Standing Next To You – 1.2 billion 3D (ft. Jack Harlow) – 900 million

On the physical sales front, the album still retains its crown for the highest first-day sales on the Hanteo chart, with 2.14 million copies sold within the first 24 hours, a record it has upheld as of May 2025.

It’s been almost two years since the album GOLDEN was released, but it still continues to break records and hold the records it has already broken.

