"Global popstar" - Fans react as Jungkook becomes the first K-pop soloist to reach 900 M Spotify streams in three consecutive years

On May 27, 2025, @btschartsdailyc reported that BTS' Jungkook became the first K-pop soloist to achieve 900 million streams in three consecutive years. This achievement is even more significant considering that the BTS vocalist had no releases since his military enlistment in December 2023.

The singer's solo single, Seven completed a record-breaking 96 weeks on Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global Chart, becoming the longest-running song by an Asian solo artist, as reported by Star News on May 22, 2025.

Additionally, his solo album, Golden, has spent 80 weeks on the chart and has become the first and longest-running album by an Asian soloist. The singer has also marked his consecutive 103rd week on the Weekly Top Artist Global chart on Spotify, according to the same publication.

Fans took to the internet to express their excitement about the singer's latest feat.

"Congratulations jungkook,you'll always be the global popstar," one fan commented on X.

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where they praised the singer, with one remarking that he might dominate the platform with his next comeback, while another referred to him as "the main pop boy."

"Three years? He's practically sprinting through Spotify records in that turtleneck and chain. At this rate, he'll own the platform before his next comeback," another fan commented.

"Despite his solo album being released in 2023… n whole kpop n their mother had cb after that … jungkook the main pop boy that you are," remarked another fan on X.

"Record here...record there... Still, the list keeps on listing...," a fan reacted on X.

More fan reactions praised him, with one remarking that he will return to "steal everyone's thunder."

"He is coming back in TWO WEEKS to steal everyone's thunder again!!" exclaimed another fan on X.

"Jungkook is totally crushing it with his music right now," wrote a fan on X.

"Wow Jungkook never ceases to amaze me so proud of him and his incredible achievement on Spotify truly the king of soloists," added another fan.

More about BTS' Jungkook's solo activities and accolades

The BTS member released his solo single, Seven (feat. Latto) on July 14, 2023. The release notice from BIG HIT Music describes the song as an "invigorating summer song” that will allow listeners to experience the singer's charm. The notice further stated that the track will elevate listeners' summer fun to the next level.

The single topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the second member of BTS to achieve this feat after Jimin. Additionally, the song secured two Guinness World Records: the most streamed song on Spotify in one week (male) with 89,748,171 streams and the fastest time for a song to reach 100 million streams on Spotify.

The BTS vocalist's debut solo album, Golden, was released on 3 November 2023. The 11-track album featured his previously released single, Seven, and a collaborative track with Jack Harlow titled 3D.

The album debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 24 consecutive weeks. The album's single, Standing Next to You, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper on December 13, 2024. The track 3D from Golden also debuted at No. 5 on the same chart.

The singer was also awarded Top K-Pop Album and Top Global K-Pop Song at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

In other news, Jungkook will be discharged from his mandatory military service along with his bandmates Jimin, RM, V, and SUGA in June 2025.

