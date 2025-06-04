“Jungkook's solo tour is really happening”— Fans react to viral rumors of BTS’ idol’s scheduled 2025 performance at Jakarta stadium

BTS' Jungkook might be bringing his solo act to Jakarta this November, as per unverified updates making the rounds online. On May 26, 2025, the fan-run page @Jungkooksdata shared that, according to a source on Weibo, a stadium in the city has already been locked in for his potential concert.

Reports suggest the tour, temporarily titled GOLDEN, will unfold between September and December this year. While the artist’s label, BigHit Music or HYBE, has not issued any official word, behind-the-scenes preparations are reportedly said to be in motion.

The Jakarta show is reportedly penciled in for November 29, based on the same Weibo source that previously disclosed BLACKPINK’s local concert date.

That earlier tip-off was posted on May 5 and later verified by YG Entertainment on May 26, prompting attention toward the accuracy of the latest claim. The online community has been actively sharing the news and is eagerly awaiting an official update.

"I guess jungkook's solo tour is really happening and i'm so happy for him, he deserve this 😍," an X user commented.

So far, neither cities nor dates for the BTS maknae's tour have been formally announced. Still, the alleged booking of the Jakarta venue and the timeframe mentioned hint that early planning is underway.

"I WILL CRY IM NOT EVEN KIDDING OH IM SO READY FOR JUNGKOOK WORLD TOUR," a fan remarked.

"Guys, I almost screamed in my office. Don't play with my heart, it's weak. Pray this is true," a user mentioned.

"OMG OMG please God let it be REAL . He deserves every success and more," a person shared.

More similar fan remarks, as they believe that the artist deserves it and should get an opportunity to perform solo.

"Jungkook deserve it please God make it happen 🙏🙏🙏," a viewer noted.

"Hope we are see soloist Jungkook performance & own concert & world tour 😭😭Amen," a netizen said.

"IT'S GETTING MORE AND MORE PLAUSIBLE EACH DAY," another fan added.

Everything we know about BTS Jungkook's reported solo tour

On March 27, 2025, Pop Core posted on X that BTS' Jungkook could drop major updates about his solo tour later this year. The hint was picked up by fan-run pages like Jungkook Data, fueling ongoing buzz.

Then, on April 23, a fan handle @DCECOFICIAL1 claimed that the K-pop idol's tour might start in October 2025 and wrap by January 2026. Though unofficial, the timeline added to the rising speculation across fan spaces.

Things escalated when Ticketmaster briefly listed Jungkook’s name. No official word has been given, but the listing pushed fans to believe the tour is in motion.

Reports also cited a probable concert at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City. The venue holds around 65,000 people, suggesting a large-scale concert stop could be part of the plan.

This news follows solo tours from other BTS members. SUGA, as Agust D, went on the D-DAY tour in 2023. Then, j-hope's 2025 HOPE ON THE STAGE tour. Jin is next, with his #RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR booked from June 28 to August 10, 2025.

