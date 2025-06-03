From emotional Weverse letters to viral photos in uniform: Exploring BTS Jungkook's enlistment highlights ahead of military discharge

BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, is set to complete his mandatory military service on June 11, 2025. He enlisted on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow member Jimin. The duo joined the 5th Infantry Division. As the last two members to enlist, their departure marked the beginning of BTS’ full hiatus from group activities.

Unlike his vibrant Weverse live sessions before enlistment, Jungkook maintained a low profile throughout his time in the military.

His only formal send-off to fans came through a brief Weverse live where he shared his gratitude and anxiety ahead of starting service.

Afterward, official posts became rare, with most of his photos in uniform appearing through viral leaks or shared by fellow soldiers.

Despite the silence, his service period was filled with meaningful moments, from heartfelt messages and surprise livestreams to unofficial group photos that showed his bond with both his unit and BTS members.

Now, with less than a week left until his return, we look back at the major highlights of his military era.

A look at Jungkook’s rare updates, viral moments, and lasting impact during service

Weverse Messages and Milestones:

Jungkook kept in touch with fans mainly through Weverse messages.

December 8, 2023 : Shortly before enlisting, Jungkook thanked fans and said his busy life had been fulfilling because of their support.

: Shortly before enlisting, Jungkook thanked fans and said his busy life had been fulfilling because of their support. January 17, 2024 : After completing his basic military training, he posted the word "Unity" which is a common military greeting. This marked his first public message during service.

: After completing his basic military training, he posted the word "Unity" which is a common military greeting. This marked his first public message during service. March 16, 2024: Jungkook shared a detailed update, saying he was doing well, staying fit, cleaning thoroughly, and cooking regularly. He wrote,

"ARMY How are you doing. I'm doing well. I've been working out a lot, too I'm doing a great job cleaning up to the ceiling. I'm cooking well, too. It's already mid-March. I'll see you again. I miss you a lot. Unity!"

June 7, 2024 : For BTS' 11th anniversary, he released the solo track Never Let Go and explained that the song was made with ARMY in mind. He shared some regret over not being able to perform it live and hoped fans would enjoy it despite that.

: For BTS' 11th anniversary, he released the solo track Never Let Go and explained that the song was made with ARMY in mind. He shared some regret over not being able to perform it live and hoped fans would enjoy it despite that. September 1, 2024 : For his birthday, he thanked fans for their messages. He also reassured them that he was doing well and promised to complete his service successfully.

: For his birthday, he thanked fans for their messages. He also reassured them that he was doing well and promised to complete his service successfully. September 17, 2024 : During Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving), he extended warm holiday wishes to everyone.

: During Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving), he extended warm holiday wishes to everyone. October 16, 2024: The day j-hope was discharged, he sent a message wishing him happiness and acknowledging the sacrifices he had made.

The day j-hope was discharged, he sent a message wishing him happiness and acknowledging the sacrifices he had made. December 18, 2024 : The singer posted a short message asking if fans were doing well and reminding them to take care of their health. This preceded his surprise Weverse live, the first one during his enlistment.

: The singer posted a short message asking if fans were doing well and reminding them to take care of their health. This preceded his surprise Weverse live, the first one during his enlistment. January 8, 2025: Jungkook posted a heartfelt New Year greeting. He reflected on how much he missed ARMY. He wrote,

"New Year's greetings are late Hello, I'm Jung Kook Hah! It's the year of the military service and the year we meet Army. But I don't think there's much change in my mind It's always been like that, so I'm just missing you There's nothing to talk about, just waiting for it."

He continued,

"But if there's something I want to hurry up and do, I want to spend time learning various things for ARMY and focusing on growth. I think time goes by well. Please run faster. I want to say that I feel a bit overwhelmed because I miss you so much."

The singer's New Year's wish for fans (Images via Weverse)

February 15, 2025 : He shared a more introspective message. He spoke about the mixed emotions he was feeling as his discharge approached. He imagined himself reunited with fans, and emphasized that they were always on his mind.

: He shared a more introspective message. He spoke about the mixed emotions he was feeling as his discharge approached. He imagined himself reunited with fans, and emphasized that they were always on his mind. March 9, 2025: With his return drawing closer, he left a short note implying that things were finally improving.

Bam’s Instagram Launch:

In April 2024, Jungkook opened a surprise Instagram account for his beloved dog Bam, @bowwow_bam. Signing off as “Bam’s dad,” he posted photos and videos of his pet.

He subtly stayed connected to fans without showing his face. On Weverse, he announced,

"I can't brag about myself now, so I should brag about my baby. hope you have a great night Bowwow_bam Unity!!!!!!!"

The account quickly gained millions of followers and was verified shortly after.

Surprise Weverse Live (December 2024):

On December 18, Jungkook went live for nearly three hours while on leave. He said in his live that he took permission from the military base to go live with fans.

He sang karaoke, chatted freely, and avoided BTS songs out of respect for group performances. He gave fans a nostalgic and emotional experience.

The stream hit 20.2 million real-time views, breaking viewership records across platforms.

Photo Leaks and Public Sightings:

Jungkook avoided official uniform photos, but viral images often surfaced. In August 2024, a group photo shared by a discharged soldier showed Jungkook standing confidently with tattoos visible.

Earlier, in June 2024, he was seen in uniform when BTS gathered to welcome Jin on his discharge day.

Final appearances before discharge:

On May 24, 2025, Jungkook made his first airport appearance since enlistment at Gimpo Airport. His casual attire caused a stir online. The appearance followed Jimin’s airport sighting. This also prompted speculation about a reunion or group schedule.

As discharge nears, Jungkook's military journey stands out for its quiet strength, sincerity, and brief but impactful interactions with fans.

Despite stepping back from the limelight, he remained present in small ways through messages and music.

