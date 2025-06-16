“Album and tour is coming” — Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook spotted at Incheon Airport, reportedly heading to the US for personal schedules

On June 16, 2025, fan-based account @JKpopper97 posted photos of BTS’ Jungkook at Incheon Airport. He was reportedly headed to the US for what were described as personal plans.

This trip comes just days after he completed his mandatory military service on June 11th. Two days later, he made a brief appearance at bandmate j-hope's final show of his solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The event was held at Goyang Sports Complex and saw a huge turnout.

Following his sudden airport appearance, online speculation began suggesting that he might be preparing for solo projects. Some fans believe a world tour or a new schedule could be in the pipeline. One X user commented:

"King is off to start his solo work. Album and tour coming in two months."

Fans are curious and eager to know what he's up to, especially since it's being called “personal plans.”

"That tour is f*cking coming i'm so scared," a fan remarked.

"Damn he hasn't been free for a week ???? and he already being shipped off for work ?? 😭," a user mentioned.

"This man doesn’t waste any time jjk2 is fucking comingggggg," a person shared.

Meanwhile, others asked for the post to be deleted, hoping to respect Jungkook’s privacy and avoid unnecessary speculation about his plans.

"If you actually care about and respect him, then delete this immediately. How hard is it to understand that by sharing these, you're telling the stalkers that what they're doing is okay? Good, hardworking JK fanbases get a bad rap because others consistently share images that were taken without his consent and during his private schedule. Why is getting a hit post more important than his safety and privacy?," a netizen said.

"If it’s a personal schedule then why the hell are you invading his privacy? And you call yourself a fan. You aren’t a fan but you are a someone who disturbs him. Such a disappointment meh! Delete this! Respect him," a viewer noted.

"Can we NOT circulate these pictures for God sake.... Jungkook got a hate just coz people like u share his unofficial pictures... DELETE.!!!!!!," another fan added.

BTS Jungkook’s solo tour talks rise with new reports

An update posted by fan account @Jungkooksdata in May suggested that BTS’ Jungkook could perform a solo concert in Jakarta this November, revealing that a local stadium has reportedly been booked for a show.

The tour is rumored to be called GOLDEN and might run from September to December this year. Some sources speculate it could extend into January 2026, though nothing has been confirmed.

Rumors of a solo world tour started in March when Pop Core posted an update. In April, another fan page, @DCECOFICIAL1, suggested that the concert series could begin in August and conclude by early 2026.

Again, no official statement has been made. Speculations increased when Jungkook’s name briefly appeared on Ticketmaster. No other info was shown, and the listing was removed soon after.

Another report mentioned a possible stop in Mexico City. Estadio GNP Seguros (holding about 65,000 people) is said to be under consideration. While no cities or dates have been confirmed by Jungkook’s agency, the Jakarta report and other developments suggest that early arrangements may already be in progress.

In other news, BTS' Jungkook faced criticism after sporting a cap bearing the phrase 'Make Tokyo Great Again' during j-hope’s rehearsal for his HOPE ON THE STAGE encore in Seoul. The slogan is reportedly tied to Japan’s nationalist circles, leading to political uproar.

