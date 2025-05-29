"DAESANG WINNER"– Fans cheer as Jungkook’s 'Seven' retroactively recognized as a Daesang-winning song at Asia Star Entertainer Awards

On May 29, 2025, it was confirmed that BTS’s Jungkook is now a Daesang-winning solo artist. This recognition stems from his 2024 win for “Seven” at the Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA). The organizing committee has officially added Song of the Year to the Daesang categories, alongside Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.

This retroactively upgraded the BTS star’s win to one of the industry’s top honors. He had previously won Song of the Year for his chart-topping single “Seven” at ASEA 2024. At the time, however, the award wasn’t officially labeled as a Daesang.

This year, Newsen and ASEA clarified that the Song of the Year will be considered a Daesang moving forward.

The GOLDEN star’s victory now comes under that enhanced recognition. As a result, he became the first BTS member to win a solo Daesang for Song of the Year, and notably, it was achieved without fan voting.

The news has sparked a wave of celebration and discussion online. Fans praised the K-pop idol for reaching this milestone. An X user, @babykoobie_, wrote,

"Seven has won SOTY in 2024 & jungkook is now the first BTS member to won a DAESANG for Song Of The Year ( no fan voting ), letss celebrate our golden boy. DAESANG WINNER JUNGKOOK."

Many pointed out how long Seven has maintained its dominance despite recent promotions. Others noted the irony that the same award wasn’t considered a Daesang in 2024 but has now been reclassified.

"now it makes more sense bcs song of the year is meant to be a daesang, it's a main category afterall," another user added.

"so… when jungkook won with seven it wasn’t a ‘daesang’ but now they changed the rules and it is a daesang? anyways," an X user wrote.

"It just so happens to not be considered a dasaeng when bighit artists win it....," another person said.

"SEVEN, THE QUEEN YOU ARE," a fan remarked.

Many accounts highlighted the moment as historic, calling it well-deserved and more for the BTS vocalist.

"so proud of you my forever singer," a fan commented.

"so well deserved congratulations my huge global popstar!," an X user wrote.

"The song we have been calling soty, actually got the recognition as the song of the year, daesang!!," a netizen added.

Jungkook’s record-breaking success with Seven and its recognition as a grand prize

Jungkook released “Seven” in July 2023 as his official solo debut single, featuring American rapper Latto. The track is a romantic UK garage-inspired pop song that quickly became a global hit, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200.

Jungkook’s song was also the fastest in Spotify history to reach 100 million streams and later surpassed 2.3 billion streams. It made its way onto the list of the platform’s most-streamed songs of all time.

Seven also made history in Asia and Europe, debuting at No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart, setting a record for the highest debut by a Korean solo artist. Additionally, it remained on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart for 96 consecutive weeks, the longest run by any Asian solo artist.

Even while serving in the military, Jungkook continues to set global streaming records. As of May 2025, he has achieved over 900 million streams annually for three consecutive years and remains the longest-charting Asian soloist across multiple Billboard and Spotify categories.

The Asia Star Entertainer Awards are organized by Newsen, The Star I&M, and @style magazine. The 2024 edition, in which Seven won, took place at K-Arena Yokohama in Japan and recognized artists across Asia for their music performance, impact, and professional judging.

With Jungkook’s military discharge anticipated in June 2025, fans are already looking forward to what’s next for the singer.

