  "We're really so ready for it" — Fans delighted as BTS' j-hope urges fans to look forward to the group's comeback in recent Weverse live

“We’re really so ready for it” — Fans delighted as BTS’ j-hope urges fans to look forward to the group’s comeback in recent Weverse live

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Jul 26, 2025 13:01 GMT
j-hope opens up about BTS
j-hope opens up about BTS' whereabouts (Images via Weverse)

BTS’ j-hope encouraged fans to look forward to the group’s upcoming comeback activities during his solo Weverse live on July 26, 2025. He shared that he and the other members have been working hard in preparation for the comeback.

Some fans asked him for a spoiler about the upcoming project, but he responded that there wasn’t really anything he could reveal. Fans jokingly speculated that the members may have already dropped subtle hints without anyone realizing it.

j-hope also made a practical comment, explaining that the group may not be able to return as frequently as before, as all members are currently focused on their individual projects. While fans felt a bit emotional hearing this, they appreciated his honesty and openness. The idol said:

“I’m working really hard, we all are. We’re keeping healthy and working hard. So it’d be great if you look forward to what’s coming. I don’t think we can say we’ll come back very frequently because we’re very focused on our work. And you know how it is.”
Despite this, fans remained enthusiastic. One X user read:

“We’re really so ready for it!”
Many other supportive and excited fan reactions followed.

"Your efforts never go unnoticed — we’ll wait patiently and support you endlessly," a fan wrote.
"WE'RE SO READY," an X user coined.
"We’re all willing to wait for the biggest comeback!" another fan expressed.

Fans' excitement could be seen clearly from their comments:

"I'M FCKNGGG READYYY BRING IT ON MY7LOVES," a fan exclaimed.
"Ofcourse can't wait to break more records," another fan said.
"We are seated," one fan remarked.

BTS' j-hope opens up about the group's recent whereabouts

This short Weverse live by j-hope from Los Angeles quickly turned into a BTS-focused update, as he spoke extensively about the members’ whereabouts. He shared that he had flown to Los Angeles just four days ago to be with the group. However, he noted that Jin has been busy with his solo tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

The idol casually told fans how much he missed them and mentioned how surprisingly cold it was in Los Angeles. He revealed that he and RM have been spending a lot of time together recently, including going out to eat. He also mentioned that Suga was there as well.

j-hope explained that he hasn’t been very active lately because he’s been feeling tired and sleepy. However, one revelation touched fans deeply; he shared that the BTS members have been regularly meeting and spending time together.

“Now that I’m with the members, I laugh a lot. The laughter doesn’t stop. Everyone’s become so funny. We’re eating so well, and we all eat together. How long has it been since we’ve done everything like this, eating all together?”

j-hope also took a moment to praise Jimin, calling him his “laugh button.” He said that whenever he’s having a hard time, he turns to Jimin, who always makes him laugh. He ended the live session by saying his signature "borahae" to fans.

Edited by Shubham Soni
bell-icon Manage notifications