“AS HE SHOULD”- Fans react as BTS’ Suga’s silent reaction to K-media at the airport goes viral after DUI-related coverage 

On Monday, July 7, BTS' Suga was spotted at the Incheon International Airport alongside BTS' Jungkook and Jimin. The three members were departing for Los Angeles, and according to Dispatch, all the BTS members will be staying in the USA for 2 months to concentrate on their group comeback, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026.

Ad

However, as the idol made his way through the airport, many reporters, especially those from the South Korean media, approached the members. While BTS' Jimin and Jungkook bowed and acknowledged the reporters, Suga silently walked past them without making any comment towards the K-media reporters. When this video landed on the internet, many expressed that it was a fair reaction.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

People expressed that last year, in December 2024, when Suga's DUI incident became public, many K-media outlets were either unfair or too harsh towards the idol. Both in terms of false reports and harsh criticism, the idol was surrounded by controversy. Therefore, fans stated that Suga's reaction was understandable and valid. Here are a few fan reactions on the same:

Here are a few fan reactions on the same:

"AS HE SHOULD. Kmedia shit is acting like they are not pushing yoongi under the bus last year. Fak them. We all should ignore kmedia like plaque."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They really dared to act friendly with him after what they did to him last year, so satisfying that yoongi ignored them like that," said a fan on X.

"I loveeee when bts member is standing on business instead of being too polite I love that for you my king," added another fan.

"after all the sh*t they put him through… he’s so much better than me i wouldve swung my fist faster than the speed of light," commented a netizen.

Ad

More fans and netizens talked about how they were happy about Suga's reaction and lack of interaction with the South Korean media.

"It's not clocking to kmedia that he's standing on business," stated a fan.

"Perhaps they're the same people who haunted him and pressed him to took the photo in front of police station, even though he was already apologize many times," added an X user.

Ad

"he's so nice for just ignoring them, he should be beating them up," said a netizen.

"They deserve it! They asked for it," commented another X user.

BTS' Suga pens a heartfelt letter to ARMYs following military discharge

On June 21, BTS' Suga was discharged from his mandatory military service after successfully completing his enlistment as a public service worker. However, unlike the other BTS members, he didn't hold an official discharge ceremony or a Weverse livestream at HYBE headquarters.

Ad

As an alternative, he wrote a letter on Weverse to ARMYs, conveying that he had missed them during his service and is excited to meet them. Additionally, he also indirectly mentioned the DUI incident that unfolded last year. For those who are unaware, Suga was charged with DUI for riding an electric scooter while being under the influence.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The police spotted him after he fell off his scooter while making a turn towards his home. While no one was harmed during the incident, after a series of investigations, the idol had to pay a fine of 15 million KRW. Though the idol already apologized for the incident back in December, he mentioned it once more in his recent letter to ARMYs.

Here's what the letter read:

"First, above all else, I wanted to sincerely thank my fans for waiting for me until now. I really missed you. I think that over the past two years, I took time to think about myself. In particular, I also felt that I needed to temporarily distance myself and step back from the work I’d been doing for a long time."

Ad

Suga continued:

"Before, I’d only been racing forward without looking back on myself, but this time gave me the opportunity to reflect on myself once again. ARMY, thank you, and thank you again for waiting for me. Also, I apologize for disappointing you and giving you cause for concern through the incident from last year."

Ad

The idol concluded his letter by apologizing to his fans for "hurting their hearts" and conveyed that he would work even harder to repay the love that he had received.

Therefore, fans and netizens have been thrilled about the idol's return to the industry and have been eagerly awaiting BTS' comeback and other related content.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More