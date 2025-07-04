BTS’ Suga’s net worth: Fortune explored amidst his MLB’s Athletics team investment with Chan Ho-park

BTS' Suga and Korea’s iconic baseball figure Park Chan-ho are all set to invest in the Major League Baseball team, Athletics (formerly Oakland Athletics), as reported by The Korea Economic Daily on July 4, 2025. With the team preparing to relocate to Las Vegas and build a new home stadium, Park and Suga are joining a private investment fund to invest $70 million (approx. 95.5 billion KRW) into the team, aiming to acquire 2–3% ownership.

Previously on June 23, 2025, the BTS star donated around 5 billion KRW to Severance Hospital, Seoul, to establish a treatment center for autistic children, per Yonhap News Agency.

This has caused fans to think about his net worth, which is reported to be $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His 2023 Agust D D‑DAY Tour itself had earned a gross amount of over $57 million alone. This was before he enlisted in the military on September 22, 2023.

Interestingly, no Korean player has yet appeared on the MLB roster for the Athletics. Given the investment, there is growing speculation that the team may reportedly recruit Korean players to build a fanbase in Korea.

BTS' Suga invests in Baseball

According to the investment banking industry, Team61, Park Chan-ho’s sports management company, is leading the funding initiative by forming a private equity fund to purchase new shares.

As reported by Korea Economic Daily, participants in this fund except for himself and the BTS D-DAY artist include Samchully Group Chairman Lee Man-deuk, Ascend Partners CEO Hwang In-sun, Mike Joo, and COO of Global Investment Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The Oakland Athletics have a rich history, founded in 1901 by legendary MLB figure Connie Mack, and have won the World Series nine times. However, in recent years, the team has struggled financially. In the 2024 season, their total payroll was the lowest in the league and their average home game attendance was also at the bottom.

To turn things around, the team reportedly decided to relocate to Las Vegas and is building a new $1.75 billion stadium. This stadium is aimed for completion by 2028 with the help of the above-mentioned funding.

The city already hosts other popular franchises like the NFL’s Raiders, NHL’s Golden Knights, and WNBA’s Aces. The Athletics hope to similarly build a strong fanbase, enhance their financial performance, and return to being a top-tier team.

The collaboration between Park Chan-ho, Suga, and the Athletics has sparked excitement. Although Park has distanced himself from hands-on baseball roles in recent years, his involvement could deepen with this investment. Reports suggest that he may take on a more active, operational role with the team.

For BTS' Suga, a long-time baseball fan, this opens doors for creative partnerships. Suga had previously made headlines for visiting Dodger Stadium during Ryu Hyun-jin’s (Korean baseball player) playing days in Los Angeles back in May 2019. Suga is already an ambassador for the biggest "basketball" league in the world, NBA

As BTS prepares for a full group return after military service, fans are eager to see how this latest baseball collaboration may evolve.

