"What a timing" — Fans ecstatic as Yoongi's 'SUGA: Agust D Tour D-Day the Movie' hits Prime Video in Japan exactly on his military discharge day

On June 21, 2025, BTS Japan’s official X account shared that BTS' rapper's movie, SUGA: Agust D Tour D-Day the Movie, has landed on Prime Video. The film is now streaming only in Japan.

It’s a full-on concert film, running 90 minutes straight. The footage trails SUGA, aka Agust D, through the final stretch of his 2023 solo world tour. He wrapped up 25 shows in 10 cities worldwide, and this movie captures the last stage of it all.

Directed by Park Jun-soo, the movie focuses on THE FINAL performances — the last ones of the tour. RM, Jimin, and Jungkook also make surprise appearances during the encore set.

Alongside high-energy sets, it also gives a peek into how the crew and SUGA pulled things together off-stage. After the release, viewers flooded it with positive feedback. Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter shows it’s almost at a 100 score, based on audience reviews. Fans couldn’t be happier with this well-timed release.

"What a timing , thankss 💜," an X user commented.

Supporters are excited over the spot-on moment of the news, dropping celebratory messages.

"THIS IS HOW WE CELEBRATE. WELCOME BACK YOONGI," a user mentioned.

BTS' SUGA finishes military service

SUGA, part of global K-pop act BTS, wrapped up his compulsory military stint on Saturday, officially making him the final member to finish South Korea’s required national duty.

Unlike his bandmates’ exits, no farewell event was held for his return. Authorities reportedly skipped any in-person sendoff to avoid large gatherings and possible safety risks at the discharge point.

Soon after clocking out of service, Min Yoongi dropped a note on the fan app Weverse. In the message, he addressed last year’s incident, saying (translated via Google),

"And I'm sorry for making you disappointed and worried about what happened last year. Above all, it was so upsetting that it hurt the fans' hearts. I felt sorry for the members who must have felt heavy in their seats because of me."

Back in 2023, the K-pop star was hit with a 15 million won fine (around $11,500) after getting caught riding an electric scooter while under the influence (as reported via BBC).

Due to an old shoulder condition, SUGA didn’t serve on active duty but instead carried out public service work, which began in September 2023. His assignment ran for nearly 21 months, as per South Korea’s policy for those medically exempt from combat roles.

With all seven BTS members (Jin, RM, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and SUGA) now out of uniform, buzz is building around a possible full-group return. BigHit Music has not released any specifics yet. However, past statements hinted that the band could regroup sometime in 2025.

