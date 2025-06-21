"He endured so much"- Fans emotional as BTS' SUGA releases heartfelt letter to ARMYs post his military discharge

On Saturday, June 21, BTS' SUGA was discharged from his mandatory military service. The idol served as a social worker, and there was no official discharge ceremony or Weverse livestream post his return. However, the idol released a heartfelt letter to his fans via Weverse, which left many ARMYs emotional.

"Dear ARMY, thank you for your patience and thank you very much. And I'm sorry for making you disappointed and worried about what happened last year. Above all, it was so upsetting that it hurt the fans' hearts. I felt sorry for the members who must have felt heavy in their seats because of me," the BTS member shared.

The idol talked about how he's been waiting for a long time to come back and reunite with his fans. As he continued to express his love for ARMYs, he also apologized once for the DUI incident that unfolded in December 2024. When this letter landed on the internet, fans warmly welcomed back the idol and also reassured the idol that he had nothing to apologize for.

Here are a few fan reactions to the same:

"He endured so much"

"Please, he doesn’t need to apologize again, it hurts me that he thinks he disappointed us. I would wait for you forever," said a fan on X.

"I love him so bad and he still doesn’t need to apologize for that nonsense," added another fan.

"yoongi, armys love you so much. you did not disappoint anyone. you did not deserve that backlash," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens expressed their sadness at seeing the idol apologize yet again for the DUI incident that occurred last year.

"it’s the way we are all willing to receive him with a new beginning and he still remembers what happened last year :(( aw yoongles," stated a fan.

"You owe no one an apology, you didn't make a mistake, we'll be by yourside always and forever, we got you baby. Love you - the one and only- MIN YOONGI," added an X user.

"ofc he didn’t have to apologise at all but im just glad he can speak about it freely without suppressing the negative emotions? if that makes sense.. i hope he’s healing well," said a netizen.

"He said goodbye to us saying "future's gonna be okay" and yeah, even after all, future was indeed okay," commented another X user.

BTS' SUGA pens a heartfelt letter to fans following his return from the mandatory military enlistment

BTS' SUGA or Min Yoon-gi enlisted in the military in September 2023 as a public social worker. This enlistment is an alternative to the mandatory service as an active soldier if the person is deemed unfit due to health and other related reasons. SUGA served under the same due to his shoulder injury.

Following SUGA's return from the military enlistment on June 21, the idol greeted his fans with a heartfelt letter. Here's what the letter read:

"It's been about two years. How have you all been. It's been a long time since I was called off today. It's a day I've been waiting for and it's been a long time, so I had a lot of thoughts on how to say hello. First of all, I wanted to say thank you to the fans who have been waiting for us. I really missed you. I think I had two years to think about myself. "

SUGA continued,

"In particular, I wanted to take a step away from what I had been doing for a long time. In the meantime, I have not been able to look back on myself because I have been running forward, but this time has been an opportunity to look back on myself. In the future, we will try our best to repay the love you have given us. I love you. Everyone, I'll keep you posted from time to time."

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting to see BTS' SUGA post his discharge from the mandatory military service.

