On July 4, Hankyung reported that BTS’ SUGA is teaming up with South Korean baseball icon Park Chan-ho to invest in Major League Baseball (MLB) team, The Athletics. According to the report, the pair is part of a $70 million private equity investment in the team, which is in the process of relocating from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Ad

Park Chan-ho’s agency, Team 61, will lead the fund to reportedly acquire 2–3% of new shares issued by the club to support the construction of its new stadium. For those unaware, The Athletics was established in 1901 and is planning to debut its new Las Vegas home by 2028.

With this funding, the franchise hopes to revamp both its infrastructure and performance after years of poor rankings and declining attendance. As shareholders, Park Chan-ho and SUGA are expected to play unique roles, the former with his deep MLB background, and the latter with his global influence.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens praised SUGA’s business move and his deepening involvement in the sports world. An X user, @seokjinbit, wrote:

"Min Yoongi is now a shareholder of MLB team “Athletics” formerly known as “Oakland Athletics” GODDAMN HE MAKING MONEY MOVES WOW."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many noted how this aligned with his past roles, including being an NBA ambassador and openly expressing his lifelong passion for basketball and baseball.

"Damn.. how rich is our little guy. I shoupd not be surprised but holy wow," a fan commented.

"First an ambasador of NBA, now a shareholder of MLB. From basketball to baseball, I'm glad SUGA can do what he loves!," an X user mentioned.

Ad

"Gosh, he is really moving the giants in silence!!! I'm curious if he's also invested in NBA!!! Now I'm really shaking to see what his next moves will be!!," another one said.

"BTS Suga is rapper, songwriter, producer, member of biggest band in the world, teacher, shareholder of mlb athletics, nba ambassador, establishment reason and shareholder of hybe which is currently the 4th largest music company after umg, warner and sony. INSANE," a fan added.

Ad

Others highlighted that he recently donated ₩5 billion to establish a therapy center at Severance Hospital for children with autism, and now this MLB move shows how “strategic and visionary” he truly is.

"yoongi really woke up one day and said, 'lemme invest in a baseball team so baseball-fan ARMYs can finally have a working, uninterrupted illegal site to stream on," a fan wrote.

Ad

"yoongi proves time and again he's not just a talented artist, but also a smart visionary. his investment isn't just financial it's strategic: entering business through a passion (baseball), opening doors for music, marketing, and cultural exchange. A true role model," an X user mentioned.

"He really out there changing the world," another one said.

Ad

SUGA's growing presence beyond music: From MLB ownership to autism therapy center and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

SUGA’s involvement in MLB comes on the heels of several major contributions. After his military discharge, he donated approximately $3.6 million (₩5 billion) to Severance Hospital in Seoul to build a treatment center for children with autism. As reported by Yonhap News Agency, the Min Yoongi Treatment Center is set to open in September 2025. It will offer tailored programs including the MIND initiative.

According to Hankyung, The Athletics’ new Las Vegas stadium will reportedly cost $1.75 billion. The fund led by Team 61 includes investors like SUGA, Lee Man Deuk (President of Samchully Co.), and Mike Joo (COO of Bank of America Merrill Lynch). With Park Chan Ho possibly taking on a practical role in team management, there’s speculation about Korean players being scouted into the MLB for the first time via this club.

Ad

SUGA’s investment is especially symbolic considering his long love for baseball. Back in 2019, he attended a Dodgers game wearing a Ryu Hyun-jin jersey and proudly appeared on the stadium screen.

With BTS preparing for a full-group comeback after military service, SUGA continues to lead in areas beyond music.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More