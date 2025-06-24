"OUR ANGEL"- Fans moved as Severance Hospital reveals BTS' Suga's heartfelt behind-the-scene efforts in setting up the autism treatment centre

On June 24, 2025, BTS' SUGA fans were touched by a video shared by Severance Hospital. It showed SUGA, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, playing and interacting with children at the upcoming Min Yoon-gi Treatment Centre. The centre, set to open in September, will focus on helping children with autism who need long-term mental health care.

The video, featuring commentary from Professor Cheon Geun-ah, highlighted SUGA’s personal involvement in the project. He was seen playing guitar and helping the kids sing, compose, and express their emotions through music.

He was also seen smiling while reading what appeared to be handwritten notes from the children. These clips were quickly spread across fan communities.

Fans took to social media platforms to express admiration and gratitude.

Many praised his dedication, not just in donating 5 billion KRW (approx. USD 3.6 million, but also for his hands-on involvement. An X user, @_BTSMoments, wrote,

"SUGA OUR ANGEL. WE ARE PROUD OF YOU."

They called him humble and generous for being present with the children and using his musical gifts to bring joy and comfort.

"Not only Yoongi is donating, he also volunteering for children with autism (through music therapy) for 7 months. He is an angel on earth, our Min Yoongi," a fan commented.

"perfect thoughtful generous amazing awesome giving intelligent considerate helpful charitable kind caring gentle big-hearted," an X user mentioned.

"That Mr. Min looked so happy and free working with the most vulnerable people on earth ... children! Teaching them the most thing he loves on earth ... music!Oh, Mr. Min!," another one said.

"Yoongi was gently teaching music to children with love and kindness, wearing a bright smile, sharing the gift he knows best. I can’t hold back my tears," a fan remarked.

Others shared how SUGA's empathy and volunteer work made them emotional, especially in light of his past statements about wanting to be a therapist one day.

"I can tell he's genuinely happy and devoted towards his missions of providing more than a safer space for the special need kids," an X user wrote.

"Just look at him spreading smiles, making difference in other people's lives. My love," another one said.

"Min Yoongi, Thank you for your unwavering dedication not just as an artist but as a human being. Your support for children with ASD is a reminder that true greatness comes from empathy. You inspire us to be better, to care more, and to act with purpose," a fan wrote.

More on SUGA’s role, the new clips, and the mission behind the Min Yoon-gi Treatment Centre

The newly released video from Severance Hospital revealed the extent of SUGA’s commitment. Beyond the financial contribution, he spent several weekends between March and June developing the "MIND" program alongside Professor Cheon.

The MIND program focuses on four areas, Music, Interaction, Network, and Diversity. It is to help children with autism build communication skills and emotional awareness through musical activities.

SUGA’s involvement wasn’t limited to behind-the-scenes planning. He participated in sessions where he guided the children through rhythm exercises, played instruments with them, and encouraged expression through song and movement. As translated by an X user, @syubjim, Professor Chun Geun-ah said in the video,

"Based on what I observed from the preparation stages all the way through the program with SUGA ssi, I felt that "Ah, this person really isn't just a simple donor." Throughout the program, he never once showed up late, in fact, he would arrive earlier than me, practicing the guitar and having preparation meetings with the therapists in advance."

She continued,

"He put a lot of effort into matching the children's level and pace" the literal translation would be "matching the children's eye-level and breathing."

The new clips gave fans a glimpse of these moments, SUGA teaching guitar, helping children match rhythms, and encouraging them to explore their emotions through music. Some kids called him “Teacher Min” and shared how much they looked forward to playing instruments with him.

Fans now eagerly await the official launch of the Min Yoon-gi Treatment Centre, while continuing to celebrate SUGA’s compassion, musical healing, and lasting impact on families and children.

