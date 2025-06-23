“Such a beautiful human” — Fans react as BTS’ Suga is revealed to have spent his social service weekends helping children with autism through music

On Monday, June 23, South Korean media outlet Whosaeng released a report stating that BTS' Suga spent the weekends of his social service—his mandatory military enlistment—between March and June 2025 meeting with children on the autism spectrum.
According to the report, the idol participated in a development program for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). He not only took part in the program's planning but also engaged with the children by playing instruments and teaching them how to play. The report stated:
“Suga took advantage of the weekend from March to June this year to meet real children with autism spectrum disorder and participated in the program development. By playing instruments such as guitars directly, children were induced to match rhythms and chords, interact through music, and expand their emotional expression. Furthermore, he taught children to play musical instruments themselves.”
This news emerged shortly after it was revealed that the idol had collaborated with Severance Hospital to establish the Min Yoongi Treatment Center on the first floor of Jejugwan. It is dedicated to supporting children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder. He also donated 5 billion won to the facility.
Therefore, fans and netizens were deeply moved by the idol's contribution to the healthcare sector and appreciated the personal care reflected in his actions. Following the article's release, fans took to social media, expressing their pride and admiration. One fan wrote:
"Min Yoongi is such a beautiful human"
Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:
"Yoongi is a wonderful person, who has a beautiful soul, I admire him, beings like him are needed in these difficult times." said a fan on X
"Being a mom of a child that has an autism spectrum, this really warms my heart. I pray that he will continue to be blessed because he deserves all the good things in this world." added another fan
"oh yoongi, the man that you are. i'm so proud" commented a netizen
More fans and netizens talked about how they were happy to learn about BTS' Suga's recent contributions.
"When I thought I could never love my artist more. I love you, Yoongi!" stated a fan
"The first picture n article we get of Yoongi this year is about his generosity by making a huge donation n also volunteering his time to help youth with disabilities. This just shows his sincerity through money n actions too yaa i miss him so much" added an X user
"That's some dedication and passion to the cause right there" said a netizen
"The kindest, he has the purest heart, beyond proud, Yoon" commented another X user
All you need to know about BTS' Suga and his recent solo activities
BTS' Suga, also known as Min Yoon-gi, is a South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer who debuted in 2013 alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. He is part of BTS' Rap Line, which also includes j-hope and RM.
As the idol continued to roll out activities as a BTS member, he also established a solo career on the sidelines. He released his first mixtape, Agust D, in 2016, followed by the second release of the mixtape series in 2020, titled D-2. Apart from these mixtapes, the idol has often collaborated with other artists, either working as a feature or a producer.
Some of the artists he has collaborated with include MAX, Halsey, IU, PSY, and JUICE WRLD. His official solo debut came in March 2023 with the release of D-Day, the third and final release of his mixtape series. The album featured Haegum as its title track.
Soon after the album's release, Suga announced his first solo world tour, Suga Agust D Tour. The tour made several stops across the world between the months of April and August 2023. Some of the cities where he rolled out the shows were New York, Yokahoma, Seoul, Singapore, etc. Around September 2023, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory military service.
Due to his long-persistent shoulder injury, the idol was deemed unfit for active duty soldier military enlistment and had to take up the alternative service as a public worker. He was officially discharged on June 21, 2025, and fans have been grandly celebrating his return.