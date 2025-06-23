“Such a beautiful human” — Fans react as BTS’ Suga is revealed to have spent his social service weekends helping children with autism through music

On Monday, June 23, South Korean media outlet Whosaeng released a report stating that BTS' Suga spent the weekends of his social service—his mandatory military enlistment—between March and June 2025 meeting with children on the autism spectrum.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the report, the idol participated in a development program for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). He not only took part in the program's planning but also engaged with the children by playing instruments and teaching them how to play. The report stated:

“Suga took advantage of the weekend from March to June this year to meet real children with autism spectrum disorder and participated in the program development. By playing instruments such as guitars directly, children were induced to match rhythms and chords, interact through music, and expand their emotional expression. Furthermore, he taught children to play musical instruments themselves.”

Ad

This news emerged shortly after it was revealed that the idol had collaborated with Severance Hospital to establish the Min Yoongi Treatment Center on the first floor of Jejugwan. It is dedicated to supporting children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder. He also donated 5 billion won to the facility.

Therefore, fans and netizens were deeply moved by the idol's contribution to the healthcare sector and appreciated the personal care reflected in his actions. Following the article's release, fans took to social media, expressing their pride and admiration. One fan wrote:

Ad

"Min Yoongi is such a beautiful human"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Yoongi is a wonderful person, who has a beautiful soul, I admire him, beings like him are needed in these difficult times." said a fan on X

"Being a mom of a child that has an autism spectrum, this really warms my heart. I pray that he will continue to be blessed because he deserves all the good things in this world." added another fan

Ad

"oh yoongi, the man that you are. i'm so proud" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they were happy to learn about BTS' Suga's recent contributions.

"When I thought I could never love my artist more. I love you, Yoongi!" stated a fan

"The first picture n article we get of Yoongi this year is about his generosity by making a huge donation n also volunteering his time to help youth with disabilities. This just shows his sincerity through money n actions too yaa i miss him so much" added an X user

Ad

"That's some dedication and passion to the cause right there" said a netizen

"The kindest, he has the purest heart, beyond proud, Yoon" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Suga and his recent solo activities

BTS' Suga, also known as Min Yoon-gi, is a South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer who debuted in 2013 alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. He is part of BTS' Rap Line, which also includes j-hope and RM.

Ad

Ad

As the idol continued to roll out activities as a BTS member, he also established a solo career on the sidelines. He released his first mixtape, Agust D, in 2016, followed by the second release of the mixtape series in 2020, titled D-2. Apart from these mixtapes, the idol has often collaborated with other artists, either working as a feature or a producer.

Some of the artists he has collaborated with include MAX, Halsey, IU, PSY, and JUICE WRLD. His official solo debut came in March 2023 with the release of D-Day, the third and final release of his mixtape series. The album featured Haegum as its title track.

Ad

Soon after the album's release, Suga announced his first solo world tour, Suga Agust D Tour. The tour made several stops across the world between the months of April and August 2023. Some of the cities where he rolled out the shows were New York, Yokahoma, Seoul, Singapore, etc. Around September 2023, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory military service.

Due to his long-persistent shoulder injury, the idol was deemed unfit for active duty soldier military enlistment and had to take up the alternative service as a public worker. He was officially discharged on June 21, 2025, and fans have been grandly celebrating his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More