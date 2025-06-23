"That's my idol" — Fans proud as BTS’ SUGA makes history with the largest single donation ever, opening music-led autism center with ₩5B contribution

On June 23, 2025, K-media Xports News reported that BTS' SUGA has pitched in KRW 5 billion (around USD 3.64 million) to roll out a new autism care unit at Severance Hospital in Seoul’s Seodaemun neighborhood.

Officials confirmed that this contribution stands as the biggest individual donation in the history of both Severance Children’s Hospital and the wider Yonsei Medical Center.

The Min Yoongi Treatment Center, set to open in September 2025, is designed to support children with autism. It will offer personalized therapies, including speech coaching, mental health support, behavior training, and clinical research. Fans are proudly celebrating Yoongi’s initiative.

"That’s my idol i’m so proud to be his fan,he is making this world better, He uses his money and fame the right way🤍," an X user commented.

Several commenters have mentioned feeling encouraged by SUGA's involvement and expressed approval of how he’s using his public role to contribute.

"This is what it means to be an idol," a fan remarked.

"Suga is the best! BTS has consistently shown us what amazing artists they are and what amazing human beings they are, they always give back to their community. I AM SO PROUD TO BE AN ARMY! 💜 this makes me want to be a better person and help my own commmunity in my own way! 💜💜," a user mentioned.

"This is such a thoughtful act. His service has given him time to think more about the realistic part of life. So proud of him," a person shared.

"Truly an inspiration for millions. The fact that he has massive influence which will lead to this programme definitely doing well and thrive is such an amazing thing," a person shared.

"It's not about the amount of money but to be involved in the whole process, dedicating his time, playing instruments with the children, from planning to execution. His kind heart and his precious times are used for this wonderful project, oh MIN YOONGI, you're really wonderful!," a viewer noted.

"Proud is an understatement. He used his musical skills to help children and has donated so much. yoongi you are an angel. Wow. love you Yoongi. Im so proud," another fan added.

BTS' SUGA expresses gratitude for role in autism therapy

BTS’ SUGA shared appreciation for joining the healing journey. He vowed to continue encouraging neurodiverse children.

"Through the program preparations and volunteer work with Professor Chun Geun-ah over the past seven months, I deeply felt that music can be a valuable channel for expressing emotions and communicating with the world," the BTS rapper asserted (translated via Xports News).

The K-pop idol continued,

"I was very grateful and happy to be able to participate in the treatment process for children with autism spectrum disorder, and I will continue to support more children so that they can become members of our society."

The project is being co-developed with Professor Cheon Geun Ah from Severance Hospital’s pediatric psychiatry department. A key part of it is a program called MIND, which stands for Music, Interaction, Network, and Diversity.

MIND uses music as a core part of therapy to improve communication, interaction, and focus. Children will take part in activities like playing instruments, singing, and expressive writing to help them connect and express themselves better.

The hospital also shared that once the center is fully launched, more programs will be added to expand services and research.

SUGA linked up with Professor Cheon in late 2024, looking into treatment gaps for autistic children. Their talks led to the idea of using music as a practical bridge in therapy, forming what is now the MIND program.

From March through June 2025, BTS' SUGA took part in weekend visits, meeting children involved in the pilot project. He guided them through music sessions and observed real-time growth in how they interacted and expressed themselves.

