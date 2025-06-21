"He could still need time"- ARMYs defend BTS' Suga as fans express disappointment over lack of livestream following military discharge

On Saturday, June 21, BTS' Suga was discharged from his mandatory military service after completing his enlistment as a public service worker. Following the same, there was no official discharge ceremony or a Weverse livestream. Instead, the idol wrote a heartfelt letter to ARMYs announcing his return.

Given that these events were conducted for all the members after the military discharge, many fans and netizens were hoping for the same to unfold. However, many people got the hint from the idol's letter that there will be no official ceremony or livestream. This left many netizens disappointed since they were not able to see Suga or the reunion of all the BTS members after his discharge.

However, ARMYs soon came to the idol's defense and stated that it doesn't necessarily have to be a norm for all the members to hold a livestream after their discharge. Additionally, given that the idol also addressed the DUI incident that unfolded last year in his letter, the fans expressed that the idol might still need some time before he makes a public appearance.

Here are a few reactions from netizens as they realized that BTS' Suga was not holding a livestream:

"so no bts_twt or live at hybe..." stated a netizen.

":( so no live? We still have to sustain yoongi draught?" said a fan on X.

"No live from Yoongi is not okay," added another fan.

"yoongi is back and we won’t even get an ot7 live," commented a netizen.

On the other hand, here are a few fan reactions of people defending BTS' Suga and explaining the possible reason behind the lack of livestream.

"We may feel no different about him but he’s been through a lot. He could still need time."

"honestly i just want yoongi to be fully comfortable when he chooses to go live. let everything be on his own terms, no fanfare no big lights. i will be waiting for him, his members will be waiting to walk with him as 7. whenever he's ready," added an X user.

"whatever his reason is for not showing up on live just yet today, whether he’s just not ready or just easing himself back in, it’s okay. it’s more than okay," said a netizen.

"So we might not be seeing Yoongi live, based on how he wrote his post. And it’s important to respect that he might not be ready even though we are chomping at the bit for it. The past year was a lot. He needs to move forward at his own pace, & we support that, right?" commented another X user.

BTS' Suga pens a heartfelt letter to fans following his discharge from his mandatory military service

BTS' Suga, otherwise known as Min Yoon-gi, enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in September 2023. He served as a public service worker, an alternative enlistment for those who were deemed unfit to perform as an active duty soldier, due to his long-persistent shoulder injury.

Following the successful completion of the same, the idol was discharged on June 21. While there was no grand announcement, discharge ceremony, or livestream, he wrote a letter to ARMYs on Weverse revealing that he has returned from the military, and also conveyed that he had missed the fans during the two years of his service.

Here's what the idol wrote:

"It's been about two years. How have you all been. It's been a long time since I was called off today. It's a day I've been waiting for and it's been a long time, so I had a lot of thoughts on how to say hello. First of all, I wanted to say thank you to the fans who have been waiting for us. I really missed you."

SUGA continued,

"I think I had two years to think about myself. In particular, I wanted to take a step away from what I had been doing for a long time. In the meantime, I have not been able to look back on myself because I have been running forward, but this time has been an opportunity to look back on myself."

He added about his DUI incident that unfolded last year,

"Dear ARMY, thank you for your patience and thank you very much. And I'm sorry for making you disappointed and worried about what happened last year. Above all, it was so upsetting that it hurt the fans' hearts. I felt sorry for the members who must have felt heavy in their seats because of me."

BTS' Suga concluded his speech by conveying that he will try his best in the future and also stated that he will update fans regularly following his return from the military.

