“HE REALLY IS HOME”- Fans praise Suga for reassuring Jimin over weight loss remark during BTS reunion live

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the interaction between BTS' SUGA and Jimin during the group's reunion livestream garnered a lot of attention from fans and netizens. As the seven members came together to kickstart their first livestream in three years, the K-pop idols went around sharing several stories and updates.

One of the things that Jimin talked about was his goal to lose the weight that he had gained during his military service. At several points of the livestream, the idol expressed to fans that he will get back in shape and regain his abs as soon as possible.

The idol had also mentioned his weight loss during his discharge livestream with Jungkook. In the previous livestream, the idol briefly talked about how he's been aware of the weight he gained due to the military enlistment and stated that he also wanted to do it as he was surrounded by men with such a physique.

However, as the idol continued to promise fans and netizens about his goal, Suga reassured him towards the end of the livestream.

"You don’t have to say. [We know] you’ll get it done," Suga told Jimin.

Following the same, fans couldn't help but get emotional over the same. They appreciated the bond between BTS' Suga and Jimin, and also praised them for showcasing a healthy and supportive friendship. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"JUST DONT. JUST YOONGI NOTICING AND DOONG THE SMALLEST OF GESTURES IS MAKING ME CRY. HE REALLY IS HOME," a fan wrote on X.

"hes always and will always be the most attentive to his babies yall," said a fan on X.

"that's yoongi everyone, the sweetest, the gentlest of all, the kindest, the absolute healing personified," added another fan.

"the way yoongi always reassuring jimin im gonna cry," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens also expressed that they were happy to see that Jimin had someone beside him to reassure him on their behalf, too.

"I’m glad bc every time he brings it up, I want to tell him he’s great the way he is and we just want him to be healthy," stated a fan.

"I'm so happy jimin has yoongi & the rest of the members to reassure him that he's perfect just the way he is," added an X user.

"my yoongi :( i love you, i truly have no words to explain how much you mean to me and how kind your soul is :(," said a netizen.

"i’m just so glad that he’s got at least six voices around him to reassure him whenever he does," commented another X user.

BTS' SUGA pens a heartfelt letter to ARMYs following his discharge from mandatory military enlistment

On June 21, 2025, BTS' SUGA, the last member of the group to return from the military, was discharged from his mandatory service. However, unlike the other members, Suga didn't hold an official discharge ceremony or conduct a livestream at the HYBE quarters after his discharge.

As an alternative, the idol wrote a letter to fans expressing the various things he wanted to talk to ARMYs about.

"It’s been about two years. How have you all been? As of today, I have been discharged from the military and am greeting you all for the first time in a long while. Because it’s a day I’ve been waiting for, and it’s also been such a long time, I pondered a lot about how to greet you," the rapper wrote (as translated by Soompi).

"First, above all else, I wanted to sincerely thank my fans for waiting for me until now. I really missed you. I think that over the past two years, I took time to think about myself. In particular, I also felt that I needed to temporarily distance myself and step back from the work I’d been doing for a long time," Suga continued.

Suga also addressed the DUI issue that unfolded in December last year.

"Before, I’d only been racing forward without looking back on myself, but this time gave me the opportunity to reflect on myself once again. ARMY, thank you, and thank you again for waiting for me. Also, I apologize for disappointing you and giving you cause for concern through the incident from last year," he added.

Suga concluded the speech by expressing that he felt sorry to have hurt both his fans and the BTS members through the incident, and reassured that he will be working harder to repay the continuous love and support he's been receiving from fans.

