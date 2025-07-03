“March 6th 2026?”- Fans speculate BTS comeback date after noticing '3:06' in 'Permission to Dance on Stage - LIVE' concept photo

On July 3, 2025, BTS released concept photos for their upcoming Permission to Dance on Stage – LIVE album. The image featured all seven members in bright, colorful outfits, standing inside what appeared to be a small store. The concept photo is from the BTS’ pre-enlistment concert era. Those were taken during their Permission to Dance tour that took place between 2021 and 2022.

While fans praised the nostalgic visuals, a seemingly small detail caught everyone’s attention. It was a clock in the background frozen at 3:06. BTS fans, known for being eagle-eyed and having a history of decoding hidden hints in concept materials, began speculating that the clock time could be a coded message.

Many wondered if “3:06” was a nod to March 6, 2026, which falls on a Friday, a day BTS often chooses for major releases.

The theory gained traction quickly, especially after the group’s recent OT7 Weverse Live on July 1. The members officially confirmed that a full-group comeback album is coming in spring 2026. Since March marks the beginning of spring in South Korea, the idea of a March 6 comeback doesn’t seem far-fetched.

Fans have learned from past rollouts that no detail is accidental when it comes to BTS. An X user, @tksovers, wrote:

"The time being 6 past 3 [3:06] March 3…a Friday. Comeback on March 6th 2026?"

Fans flocked to social media as they believed that the alignment between the concept photo, the live confirmation, and BTS' typical release strategy had kept the speculation alive and hopeful.

"Spring in Korea : March–May, 2026. Oh boy," a fan commented.

"The clocks are never, ever random so I’m buying this theory," an X user added.

"OH MY GOOOD, SO GOOD TO SEE ARMY THEORIZING AGAIN. LIKE IM BACK IN 2018. I FEEL LIKE IM A BABY ARMY AGAIN. WE ARE SO BAAACK," another one said.

"we are really back, with this theories for the upcoming comeback yall i'm having goosebumps," a fan wrote.

However, not many were convinced. Some also reminded others that overanalyzing has sometimes led to “clown" moments, where no hint was intended.

"Whenever BTS dropping something, ARMY became Sherlock Holmes," a fan remarked.

"i'm gonna believe this because 1. bighit and tannies have history of planning things early since 1777 2. i don't wanna be played on my face and clowned again," an X user commented.

"lol i loved being clown everytime when bts comeback," another one said.

BTS Live Album tracklist, tour updates, and more comeback plans

In their group Weverse Live, where all seven members reunited after military service, BTS confirmed that their next album will be worked on in the United States starting in July 2025.

A world tour is also in the pipeline, though exact dates remain under wraps. The upcoming comeback will mark the group's return after a nearly five-year hiatus since BE (2020) and the anthology, Proof (2022).

Until then, fans can revisit the magic of the stadium era with the group's first-ever live album, Permission to Dance on Stage – LIVE. It is set for release on July 18 at 1 PM KST. The album includes 22 live tracks performed during the group’s PTD on Stage tour.

Here’s the full tracklist:

ON FIRE DOPE DNA Blue & Grey Black Swan Blood Sweat & Tears Fake Love Life Goes On Boy With Luv Dynamite Butter Telepathy Outro: Wings Stay So What IDOL Epilogue: Young Forever (Clapper Event) Home Anpanman Go Go Permission to Dance

Two versions of the album, Connect and Contact, are available for pre-order and come with collectibles like lyric books, bookmarks, postcards, and member photo cards.

The Digital Code edition includes 4K video of the Seoul concert. It also comes with other merch, such as a 92-page photobook and crew notes.

As the group prepares to launch a new chapter, the Permission to Dance on Stage – LIVE album offers ARMY a chance to relive the unforgettable energy of their previous tours.

