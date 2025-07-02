"History makers are back!"—Fans rejoice as BTS' 'HOME' tops Billboard chart 6 years after release following OT7 live, extending 10-year streak of #1s

BTS track HOME reached No. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart for the very first time, six years after its release. Announced on July 2, 2025, this new peak gives the group their 38th No. 1 hit on the chart. According to the X account @TheePopCore, this extends their record as an act with the most No.1s. Notably, this milestone makes BTS the first and only act to top the chart for 10 consecutive years, from 2016 through 2025.

This achievement comes just a day after the septet surprised fans with their first full-group Weverse live since 2022. All seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, gathered on July 1, 2025, to greet fans and discuss upcoming plans. The emotional OT7 live left fans celebrating like old times. Many streamed the group’s older songs in celebration.

The 2019 track, HOME, touches on the feeling of belonging and comfort found in loved ones. It has quickly gained attention for its meaningful timing, especially now that the group is finally back together post-military service.

Netizens flocked to social media to celebrate the latest achievement of the group. They stated that the group is back to break more records. An X user, @ciana875, wrote:

"Not kpop act, not asian act but the first and only act overall in US history. History makers are back!."

Fans shared how fitting it felt for the song to top the charts just after the members came together for a Weverse live after so long. They mentioned how the "Kings" are back in the industry.

"The timing couldn't be more perfect," a fan remarked.

"They are finally HOME!," an X user commented.

"on the day ot7 came home," another one said.

"This feels like Home ARMY charting a song just cuz we can to welcome BTS back," a fan mentioned.

Many celebrated BTS’ global impact, pointing out that their latest record is described as “the act” with the most #1s, not just “K-pop act.”

"Not korean, not asian, not group bts is the FIRST and ONLY act to top can you imagine this?????," a fan remarked.

"Not " Kpop Act " but " ACT " ohhhhhhhhhh the auraaaaaa is infinite," an X user wrote.

"Isn’t this insane? not group not asian not male just ARTIST," an X user added.

BTS confirms 2026 group comeback, list of all World Digital Song Sales chart-toppers including 'HOME'

The OT7 Weverse live wasn’t just a reunion, it was a comeback announcement. During the broadcast, BTS confirmed that they’ll start recording their next group album in July 2025 in the United States. They plan to release it in spring 2026. The group also revealed plans for a new world tour to accompany the album.

The return of HOME to the top of the charts has marked yet another success in BTS' historic Billboard streak. Below is a full list of their 38 songs that have reached No. 1 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart:

Fire Blood Sweat & Tears Spring Day Not Today DNA MIC Drop Don’t Leave Me Fake Love IDOL 2! 3! Boy With Luv Dream Glow A Brand New Day All Night Heartbeat Lights Make It Right Black Swan ON Stay Gold Your Eyes Tell My Time Filter Life Goes On Stay Inner Child Film Out Singularity Stigma Euphoria Begin Yet to Come Attack on Bangtan The Planet Take Two No More Dream Danger HOME

HOME originally appeared on MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA (2019), and although it wasn’t a promoted title track, it has remained a fan-favorite over the years.

(L-R) Jimin, j-hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V at the 2021 American Music on November 21, 2021. (Image via Getty)

Following their mandatory military enlistments that began in late 2022, all seven members have now returned. Jin was the first one to enlist in December 2022 and the first to be discharged in June 2024. j-hope then completed his mandatory military service in October 2024, followed by the remaining five who wrapped it up by June 2025.

Each member pursued solo projects during the hiatus, with several releasing albums and embarking on tours.

